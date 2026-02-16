Whoopsie! The Democrats' President's Day Postcard Is Conspicuously Missing Someone



While most people in the private sector are working today, we know that most government employees are enjoying the day off for Presidents' Day.

We don't know if that includes political party operatives, but we do know that whoever runs the Democrat Party's social media account should have taken the day off.

On X this morning, @TheDemocrats decided they wanted to honor the service of every Democrat President since Truman. What they achieved, however, was yet another in their long string of social media faceplants.

Take a look at their postcard and see if you can figure out what is wrong with this picture.

We honor their service to our country. Happy Presidents’ Day 🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/Fx8SExCbG5 — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) February 16, 2026

Man, that Slick Willy is so slick, he even managed to wriggle out of this photo.

We DO have to wonder why Clinton wasn't included in the Presidents' Day celebration, though.

Could it be because -- to borrow a phrase from Democrats themselves -- 'the walls are closing in' on him because of that former buddy he used to hang out with?

The Democratic Party doesn’t feature Bill Clinton in their “Happy Presidents’ Day” post.



Could this be why? https://t.co/4miV7ZYu60 pic.twitter.com/Nt2duRXTn5 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 16, 2026

We're not saying that the Clintons' upcoming testimony is going to be a horror show for them; all we know is, in the words of Epstein himself, 'Bill likes 'em young.'

Oops.

LOL.

We all know that Democrats right now are pretending that they care about the Epstein files (after not caring about them at all for all four years of Biden's presidency).

That means that Bill has to be quickly and conveniently 'disappeared.'

HAAAAAHAHAHAHA.

We miss Norm. When he called out Clinton on The View, that was an instant classic.

Imagine the bus tracks left over your back when your own party features two of the worst presidents in American history -- Jimmy Carter and Joe Biden -- but is too ashamed to include you.

Happy President's Day. pic.twitter.com/l8M8Cxp0EB — America will never be the same (@BuckFidenFJB) February 16, 2026

Hey! We just noticed. They left out President Autopen, too.

Speaking of Hillary, we couldn't help but notice the collage didn't include 'future' presidents either.

We will NEVER get tired of posting that tweet.

The 'Beaten by Trump' Club looks very sad and forlorn that they'll never be in a Presidents' Day collage.

Imagine being proud of Carter and Biden but leaving out poor ol' Bill. 🍆 https://t.co/8xcJNDItsW — PUTTING THINGS ON TOP OF OTHER THINGS (@Stacking_Things) February 16, 2026

It's the ultimate insult.

We expect that the Democrat Party may delete this post before the day is out, but we've got the screenshot, and the Internet is forever.

Sorry, Bill Clinton. The mob has spoken. You're out of the band.





