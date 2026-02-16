Whoopsie! The Democrats' President's Day Postcard Is Conspicuously Missing Someone

Irony Alert: Guy Reviewing MN Medicaid Fraud Keyed $20K in Teslas – Thanks...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on February 16, 2026
Twitter


While most people in the private sector are working today, we know that most government employees are enjoying the day off for Presidents' Day. 

We don't know if that includes political party operatives, but we do know that whoever runs the Democrat Party's social media account should have taken the day off. 

On X this morning, @TheDemocrats decided they wanted to honor the service of every Democrat President since Truman. What they achieved, however, was yet another in their long string of social media faceplants. 

Take a look at their postcard and see if you can figure out what is wrong with this picture. 

Man, that Slick Willy is so slick, he even managed to wriggle out of this photo. 

We DO have to wonder why Clinton wasn't included in the Presidents' Day celebration, though.

Could it be because -- to borrow a phrase from Democrats themselves -- 'the walls are closing in' on him because of that former buddy he used to hang out with? 

We're not saying that the Clintons' upcoming testimony is going to be a horror show for them; all we know is, in the words of Epstein himself, 'Bill likes 'em young.'

Oops. 

LOL.  

We all know that Democrats right now are pretending that they care about the Epstein files (after not caring about them at all for all four years of Biden's presidency).

That means that Bill has to be quickly and conveniently 'disappeared.' 

HAAAAAHAHAHAHA. 

We miss Norm. When he called out Clinton on The View, that was an instant classic. 

Imagine the bus tracks left over your back when your own party features two of the worst presidents in American history -- Jimmy Carter and Joe Biden -- but is too ashamed to include you. 

Hey! We just noticed. They left out President Autopen, too. 

Speaking of Hillary, we couldn't help but notice the collage didn't include 'future' presidents either. 

We will NEVER get tired of posting that tweet. 

The 'Beaten by Trump' Club looks very sad and forlorn that they'll never be in a Presidents' Day collage. 

It's the ultimate insult. 

We expect that the Democrat Party may delete this post before the day is out, but we've got the screenshot, and the Internet is forever. 

Sorry, Bill Clinton. The mob has spoken. You're out of the band. 

============================================

