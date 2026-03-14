BOMBSHELL SMOKING GUN Allegedly Captures Erika Kirk Scheduling Underage Girls for Jeffrey Epstein

This is a new one. Erika Kirk lost her husband to an assassin's bullet last September, and the amount of vitriol that's been sent her way is absolutely deplorable. She was shamed for the pants she was wearing when she appeared at a Turning Point USA event as its new leader. People accused her of applying fake tears before going onstage. And then they floated the theory that Kirk was having an affair with Vice President JD Vance because they hugged onstage. One conspiracy theorist we covered said that Vance was going to dump his Indian-American wife, Usha, for Kirk, arguing that no Republican was going to vote for a guy with a brown wife.

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And then there's Candace Owens. We haven't gotten it, and we're not going to here.

Some outfit this week called Project Constitution apparently received a "bombshell" audio file, and whoever's behind the account has "verified its authenticity." "The voice is undeniably Erika Kirk's. There is no mistaking it. And what she says on that call is absolutely damning."

🚨 THE SMOKING GUN: Leaked DOJ Wiretap Audio Captures Erika Kirk Scheduling Underage Girls for Epstein 😱



I have been sent a bombshell audio file, and I have verified its authenticity. This is not a rumor. This is not a theory. This is a recorded phone call from the DOJ's own… https://t.co/jZKCleM1eb pic.twitter.com/oyZ56AeS9W — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) March 14, 2026

You don't need to see the rest.

We'd normally not give any oxygen to something like this, but Project Constitution garnered 12,000 retweets and 37,000 likes. It also received a Community Note:

Readers added context That’s not Erika Kirk recruiting a young girl. It’s a controlled taped phone call circa 2005 to Haley Robson (a known Epstein recruiter) from Palm Beach PD, the child on the line (known as SG) was attempting to get Robson to incriminate herself.

Oh, wait, there's a disclaimer:

DISCLAIMER: This post is my personal opinion and interpretation of publicly available materials. All claims regarding the identity of voices in the provided audio are based on my own research and belief. This post should be viewed as investigative commentary and not as an… — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) March 14, 2026

"… statement of fact."

It's not a rumor. It's not a theory. "This is a HUGE story. This is the confirmation we've all been waiting for." Also, this post should not be viewed as a statement of fact.

🚨NEW: @IanCarrollShow and @ProjectConstitu racked up over 9 million views accusing Erika Kirk of being an Epstein recruiter — but DOJ records show otherwise.



A basic search of the Epstein files shows it was Haley Robson who said: “The more you do, the more you get paid.”



The… https://t.co/LsuKR9s7RD pic.twitter.com/3TBIpsUG46 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 14, 2026

The post continues:

… quote comes from the Palm Beach Police Department’s 2006 probable cause affidavit, during a controlled call in which police had an underage informant contact Robson. How do you accuse Charlie Kirk’s widow of being an Epstein trafficker in front of millions without doing the most basic fact check? Truly evil.

At least the Community Note keeps the post from enjoying any revenue sharing.

Thankfully, all of his posts have been community noted so he has been demonetized for those atrocious lies. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) March 14, 2026

It does not cost them followers and it makes them money. All it takes is having no shame. — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 14, 2026

They’re going to be bankrupted so bad when Erika sues. — Politics1776 (@CaraGrace23) March 14, 2026

But he posted a disclaimer.

We’ve reached a tipping point where monetization of content has outweighed basic decency and truth. — Relaxing News (@RelaxingNews) March 14, 2026

Sounds like a really good defamation case. — mike stegmann (@mikestegmann5) March 14, 2026

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Yo, Kanekoa, @elonmusk pays attention to you. It would be awesome if he could see this type of post and create a system to demonetize anyone spreading blatant lies for profit. Accidents/mistakes happen, but this was deliberate and even doubled-down on. How's that not fraud? — Bring on the asteroid impact (@ItsAsteroidTime) March 14, 2026

Bro, I'm like how bad and far can they take this evil? And they keep doubling down on it. I have never seen something this disgusting in my life covering the info war. It took less than 1 minute to figure this one out. These bad actors deserve everything bad coming their way. — Woke Societies (@wokesocieties) March 14, 2026

Slander! Defamation. Make these losers pay 💰 — Enrique (@Enrique66665333) March 14, 2026

We'd really like to see how that "disclaimer" holds up in court.

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Editor’s Note: The mainstream media isn't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president. Help us continue to get to the bottom of stories like the Jeffrey Epstein files by supporting our truth-seeking journalism today.

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