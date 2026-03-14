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BOMBSHELL SMOKING GUN Allegedly Captures Erika Kirk Scheduling Underage Girls for Jeffrey Epstein

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on March 14, 2026
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This is a new one. Erika Kirk lost her husband to an assassin's bullet last September, and the amount of vitriol that's been sent her way is absolutely deplorable. She was shamed for the pants she was wearing when she appeared at a Turning Point USA event as its new leader. People accused her of applying fake tears before going onstage. And then they floated the theory that Kirk was having an affair with Vice President JD Vance because they hugged onstage. One conspiracy theorist we covered said that Vance was going to dump his Indian-American wife, Usha, for Kirk, arguing that no Republican was going to vote for a guy with a brown wife.

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And then there's Candace Owens. We haven't gotten it, and we're not going to here. 

Some outfit this week called Project Constitution apparently received a "bombshell" audio file, and whoever's behind the account has "verified its authenticity." "The voice is undeniably Erika Kirk's. There is no mistaking it. And what she says on that call is absolutely damning."

You don't need to see the rest.

We'd normally not give any oxygen to something like this, but Project Constitution garnered 12,000 retweets and 37,000 likes. It also received a Community Note:

Readers added context

That’s not Erika Kirk recruiting a young girl. It’s a controlled taped phone call circa 2005 to Haley Robson (a known Epstein recruiter) from Palm Beach PD, the child on the line (known as SG) was attempting to get Robson to incriminate herself.

Oh, wait, there's a disclaimer:

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"… statement of fact."

It's not a rumor. It's not a theory. "This is a HUGE story. This is the confirmation we've all been waiting for." Also, this post should not be viewed as a statement of fact.

The post continues:

… quote comes from the Palm Beach Police Department’s 2006 probable cause affidavit, during a controlled call in which police had an underage informant contact Robson.

How do you accuse Charlie Kirk’s widow of being an Epstein trafficker in front of millions without doing the most basic fact check?

Truly evil.

At least the Community Note keeps the post from enjoying any revenue sharing.

But he posted a disclaimer.

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We'd really like to see how that "disclaimer" holds up in court. 

***

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media isn't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president. Help us continue to get to the bottom of stories like the Jeffrey Epstein files by supporting our truth-seeking journalism today. 

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JD VANCE JEFFREY EPSTEIN LAWSUIT ERIKA KIRK

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