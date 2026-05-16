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Bill Kristol Hits Rock Bottom: Now Simping for Socialist Zohran Mamdani Over Trump

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on May 16, 2026
Twitter - Bill Kristol

Earlier today, we shared Bill Kristol is officially a Democrat. That is no surprise to anyone. What is a bit more surprising is his sudden jump to praising Zohran Mamdani. A whole lot of actual lifelong Democrats don't even try to pretend Mamdani is a stand-up dude. Bill has been radicalized.

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Mamdani got a big handout from the state of New York to 'manage the budget'. He also isn't paying into pensions and he raised taxes on a whole bunch of families he promised to leave alone. He's a scam artist. Bill knows that. 

Don't give Bill any ideas.

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What a con artist that guy turned out to be.

All Americans should ALWAYS be able to question any politician. They work for us. None of them is perfect. It's unnecessary and unpatriotic to worship at the feet of any elected official. Still, it's absolutely ridiculous to claim Mamdani is better than Trump. Bill's brain is fried.

He has zero principles.

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Bill Kristol knows no low he won't stoop to.

Anything for clicks and a dollar.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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BILL KRISTOL DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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