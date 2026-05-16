Bill Kristol Hits Rock Bottom: Now Simping for Socialist Zohran Mamdani Over Trump

Earlier today, we shared Bill Kristol is officially a Democrat. That is no surprise to anyone. What is a bit more surprising is his sudden jump to praising Zohran Mamdani. A whole lot of actual lifelong Democrats don't even try to pretend Mamdani is a stand-up dude. Bill has been radicalized.

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Mamdani has proposed a balanced budget for next year, with level spending while closing a $12b deficit.



Trump's budget proposal increases the deficit by about $300b, with a massive deficit next year of more than $2 trillion.



Fiscal responsibility? Mamdani > Trump. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 16, 2026

Mamdani got a big handout from the state of New York to 'manage the budget'. He also isn't paying into pensions and he raised taxes on a whole bunch of families he promised to leave alone. He's a scam artist. Bill knows that.

Get off your knees.



EVERYONE sees Mamdani’s budget as snake and mirrors and money from Albany.



It’s all baseless happy-talk.



Next you’re going to tell us what a brilliant financial mind Gavin Newsom is. https://t.co/C7VvRNxIIS — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) May 16, 2026

Don't give Bill any ideas.

Bill Kristol: I'm not an intellectually bankrupt pile of flaming human garbage.



Also Bill Kristol: https://t.co/tPsRaK4xQI — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) May 16, 2026

What a con artist that guy turned out to be.

This is why, despite my many issues with Trump, I will never go full blown TDS. I’ve seen this happen to far too many otherwise intelligent people. https://t.co/On5zbXeTz1 — That Guy Trey 🇺🇸 (@PowerOwn45) May 16, 2026

All Americans should ALWAYS be able to question any politician. They work for us. None of them is perfect. It's unnecessary and unpatriotic to worship at the feet of any elected official. Still, it's absolutely ridiculous to claim Mamdani is better than Trump. Bill's brain is fried.

Bill Kristol now simping for an avowed socialist who hates the Jewish State of Israel.



Are there any principles this cuck has? https://t.co/2aAh6rjTNL — The Kosher Red Pill (@KosherRedPill) May 16, 2026

He has zero principles.

You might need some more knee pads, the ones you have been using for your TDS has to be worn out by now. https://t.co/zEXdFdJjMa — Joseph Steele 🇺🇸🏀⚾️🏈🏒 (@thesteeletrap83) May 16, 2026

This man has fallen mightily. Sad but predictable. https://t.co/nPBHUOmOcY — Calumet K (@k_calumet) May 16, 2026

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I would have believed that despite his severe illness (#TDS) this post would have been beneath @BillKristol, propping up the piece of garbage anti-Israel, anti-Jewish skunk #Mamdani, but I was wrong! https://t.co/7KEz0Is64N — Steve Malzberg's Own (@SteveMTalk) May 16, 2026

Bill Kristol knows no low he won't stoop to.

Bill. You know better than this. Seriously. What’s going on? Are you so far gone that you’d support socialism? — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 16, 2026

It’s super weird how yall are so comfortable lying all the time lol pic.twitter.com/yU2R5G3sae — Ronin (@JSGuy2019) May 16, 2026

Anything for clicks and a dollar.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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