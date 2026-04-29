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Bill Kristol’s Brutal 2026 Wake-Up Call: He and The Bulwark Are Completely Irrelevant

justmindy
justmindy | 9:10 AM on April 29, 2026
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Apparently, Bill Kristol is waking from some fog where he realizes actual conservatives don't like him or 'The Bulwark'. 

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What was the first clue Republicans loathe you, Bill? Are you just arriving at this juncture today? 

Also, conservatives don't like Kristol or his ilk because they aren't about 'conserving conservatism' as they claim to be. They are about opposing Trump on any and everything he does, good or bad. 

The worst part for Bill: he has no real influence on the Left either. He's a nothing.

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Many people have criticized Trump when they believe he made bad decisions, but ALSO, given him praise when he does things that are good for conservatism. Bill has not done that.

They are everything they claim to hate.

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When Trump was elected President, they were ousted from the inner circle of the Republican Party and they can't stand it.

Kristol is simply a crazed Leftist now and he should own it.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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BILL KRISTOL CONSERVATISM DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY THE BULWARK

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