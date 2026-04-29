Bill Kristol’s Brutal 2026 Wake-Up Call: He and The Bulwark Are Completely Irrelevant

Apparently, Bill Kristol is waking from some fog where he realizes actual conservatives don't like him or 'The Bulwark'.

I gather some of our conservative friends are unhappy with the Bulwark.



Fine.



But I'm proud we have continued to stand athwart Trump, yelling Stop, at a time when so many who were at first inclined to do so quit doing so, and then became annoyed at those of us still standing. pic.twitter.com/wx3YrOctck — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 28, 2026

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What was the first clue Republicans loathe you, Bill? Are you just arriving at this juncture today?

Also, conservatives don't like Kristol or his ilk because they aren't about 'conserving conservatism' as they claim to be. They are about opposing Trump on any and everything he does, good or bad.

It's weird you're using a National Review cover and not a Weekly Standard one huh. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 29, 2026

It's okay, Bill. No one has taken you seriously for years outside of far-Left loonies using your long-faded reputation as a bloated scarecrow to chase away any lucid thoughts that may fly into their cornfield of crazy. Your fight is over, sweet prince. You are only a meme now.… pic.twitter.com/BtTE02TTbH — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) April 29, 2026

The worst part for Bill: he has no real influence on the Left either. He's a nothing.

Nowhere in this post do you say you are standing in defense of any ideas, or in opposition to any ideas for that matter, but are instead merely standing in opposition to a man no matter where he goes or what he does. In all of literature and history, this is how villains are born — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 29, 2026

Many people have criticized Trump when they believe he made bad decisions, but ALSO, given him praise when he does things that are good for conservatism. Bill has not done that.

National Review did not become Pierre Omidyar's whore. You did. — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) April 29, 2026

I'm a conservative who has never voted for Trump, HOWEVER, I pray for our country every day.

As a conservative I will never vote for or promote liberal Democrats.

You, sir, are unrecognizable as a conservative.

The Bulwark is a flaming dumpster fire.

Congrats, or something. pic.twitter.com/bbTgz2vJQ2 — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) April 29, 2026

You sent the abortion-loving harpy Molly Jong-Fast to clown on pro-lifers at CPAC for your inaugural issue.



Now @timodc is playing hide the sausage with Hasan Piker and Mamdani.



You are still standing with violent, antisemitic marxists in the democrat party. — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) April 29, 2026

They are everything they claim to hate.

You’re literally just a Democrat now — G.S. Quay (@hemingquay) April 29, 2026

Seriously, the problem isn't that you continue to vociferously oppose Trump, but that in doing so you have reversed your views on almost everything you once claimed to believe in, if the Trump administration happens to take the position you once held. That's just odd, to say the… — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) April 29, 2026

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When Trump was elected President, they were ousted from the inner circle of the Republican Party and they can't stand it.

This was a statement of opposition to his nomination. Not a pledge to be against anything and everything he does for the sole reason that Trump is doing them. — Holden (@Holden114) April 29, 2026

Endorsing court packing after Trump leaves office is not opposing Trump https://t.co/16hDLaN0xf — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) April 29, 2026

Kristol is simply a crazed Leftist now and he should own it.

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