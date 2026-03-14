DataRepublican Schools Clown Who Doxxed 'Bully' Cynical Publius

Here we have a story about two Twitchy favorites (and some new favorites). DataRepublican has the full story in her post, but in short, Cynical Publius was doxxed by War on the Rocks, whose CEO and co-founder is Ryan Evans. Evens says it was because Publius was bullying, inciting, and harassing people on X, which anyone who follows him knows isn't true. DataRepublican called out writer and doxxer Brad Duplessis. Again, this is a lengthy post, but read every word.

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Hello Brad Duplessis,



You pre-emptively blocked me here on 𝕏, so I am forced to make this "Hello" a standalone post.



You are a retired Army infantry officer. You served in Iraq and Afghanistan. You graduated from the National War College in 2018. You are now an Assistant… pic.twitter.com/DOQqmxOJ5c — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 14, 2026

The post continues:

… Professor at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Thank you for your service. But reputations are not defined by resumes. They are defined by choices. Today, you chose to doxx @CynicalPublius. Today, you published your debut article on War on the Rocks. You published his legal name. His profession. His pseudonym. All in one sentence. Indexed, archived, permanently searchable. You have changed the course of his life forever, and revealed him to the leftist ghouls who will demand his blood for forever. It doesn't matter if he was planning to reveal his identity eventually. You still made that choice. And I will make sure you are remembered for this. So, what was CP's sin such that you saw it fit to throw him to the wolves? Last month, he dared to write an article for American Greatness, centered around nine recommendations for War College reform. The recommendations included firing most civilian faculty and ending permanent military faculty positions. You hold a permanent civilian faculty position at a War College. You did not mention this in your article. In short, you named him, exposed his life to danger, because you really are arguing for your job and self-preservation. Know what is the most disgusting, hypocritical part of this is? In the Fall 2017 issue of eARMOR (the U.S. Army Armor Branch professional journal) you published an article. You titled it "Our Readiness Problem: Brigade Combat Team Lethality." You opened with General Milley: "Our fundamental task is like no other — it is to win in the unforgiving crucible of ground combat." Your thesis: "If we are to get after GEN Milley's No. 1 priority, we must first address brigade combat team (BCT) lethality." The word "lethality" appears in your article about fifty times. You meant it as a compliment. Now contrast to today's piece. You wrote this: "In staking out this Huntingtonian position, the cult of lethality does a disservice to service members and the American people." The same word. Nine years apart. You were a field commander then, and lethality was the mission. You are a faculty member now, and lethality is what your critics embarrassingly worship. Frankly - and you will never realize this - but you yourself are the living, walking example of the thesis which @PeteHegseth is proving. Also, you named a section of today's article after Colin Powell. You called him your model of what War College education produces. Colin Powell endorsed Barack Obama in 2008, endorsed Joe Biden in 2020, and publicly called Donald Trump "dangerous for our democracy." Powell, who infamously tipped the scales at the UN to start the Iraq war even after privately doubting the WMD intelligence, is your hero in an article about who gets to reform the military in 2026. In addition to being a doxxer, you look a lot less like someone who's defending institutions, and a lot more like someone who exemplifies institutional capture in the name of self-preservation. And you disclosed none of it. Let me reiterate. @CynicalPublius wrote under a pseudonym and identified himself as a retired Army colonel with Afghanistan and Iraq experience. He argued about curriculum policy. You responded by putting his name on the internet. Your career depends on the institutions you are defending. Your article defending those institutions is the same article that ended his anonymity. You taught your students about the instruments of national power, Professor Duplessis. You are now a living, breathing demonstration of one of them. And why reform must happen.

Damn. DataRepublican always brings the receipts.

Evens, who published Duplessis' piece in his War on the Rocks, fired back:

We published the real name of the person writing under the Cynical Publius pseudonym, which he used to bully, insult, and direct widespread harassment. That person's name was already widely known. Aside from mentioning that he is a veteran, something Thomas himself discusses,… https://t.co/9W5Sfyi6YU — Ryan Evans (@EvansRyan202) March 14, 2026

The post continues:

… the article didn't discuss any other personal information. Further, Thomas himself has said on X that he is revealing his name on Tuesday so this is all a bullshit, elaborate PR exercise in which you, Data Republican, and of course Thomas are treating your followers like they are dumbasses

And one more thing …

Over here laughing at a ton of anonymous accounts calling me a coward. Put your name to it. Say it with your chest or GTFO — Ryan Evans (@EvansRyan202) March 14, 2026

You’re a coward.



- Dustin Grage — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) March 14, 2026

There you go.

You doxxed me. You did not and do not have my permission to reveal the details your "publication" revealed. Plain and simple.



Doxxing is, in some states, criminally illegal.



Doxxing government employees is illegal under federal law.



Please undo the doxxing at your earliest… https://t.co/cXTWJbhSdU — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 14, 2026

The post continues:

… convenience so no further action needs to be taken.

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Here's another lengthy takedown of Evans. Read every word.

No, Ryan.



What you did to Cynical Publius wasn’t journalism, wasn’t courage, and sure as hell wasn’t “countering bullying.”



It was a gutless, calculated doxxing of a combat veteran whose only crime was wielding a pseudonym to gut the sacred cows of your precious… https://t.co/WPXhEgbYru — LHGrey™️ (@grey4626) March 14, 2026

… military-education cartel with more precision than your entire editorial staff could muster in a lifetime. You dragged his real name into the light like some cheap tabloid hitman, not because he posed a physical threat, but because his ideas...raw, unfiltered, and surgically lethal...threatened the cozy sinecures, the civilian faculty fiefdoms, and the intellectual rot you’ve spent years polishing into tenure-track respectability. This wasn’t about “accountability.” This was projection on steroids. You saw a man who refused to play your polite institutional game...a man who chose anonymity not out of cowardice but out of tactical necessity, the same way special operators don’t sign their real names on every after-action report...and you couldn’t stomach it. So you weaponized your platform to strip him bare, all while hiding behind the fig leaf of “he was going public anyway.” Bullshit. That’s the excuse of a bully who just got caught with his fist raised. You didn’t expose a threat; you exposed your own fragility. The second a pseudonymous voice started dismantling the war-college echo chamber with veteran credibility you’ll never match, your instinct wasn’t debate...it was destruction. Classic authoritarian reflex dressed up as professionalism. You don’t get to doxx veterans, Ryan. Not for political disagreement, not for “harassment” you conveniently redefine as anyone who makes your faculty friends squirm, and especially not when that veteran has bled for the same institutions you now gatekeep like a fucking hall monitor with a PhD. Cynical’s anonymity was his armor; you ripped it off not to protect anyone, but to punish dissent and send a message to every other independent mind: toe the line or we’ll burn your cover. That’s not defense of the realm. That’s the behavior of a man who’s internalized the very bureaucratic cancer he claims to oppose...petty, vindictive, and terrified of real scrutiny. You are the bully here, Ryan Evans. Full stop. The venom you injected into that article wasn’t righteous; it was the desperate hiss of a cornered insider watching his narrative monopoly crack. And the rest of us...veterans, reformers, anyone who still believes ideas should be fought with ideas, not personal destruction...see it for exactly what it is: a moral failure wrapped in editorial sanctimony. Next time you want to play tough guy, try it with your own name on the line instead of someone else’s blood-earned service record. Until then, spare us the lectures. Your mask just slipped, and the face underneath is pure, unadulterated institutional cowardice.

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Again, damn.

Looks like Ryan is doing wonders for his own reputation and the reputation of his "publication." — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 14, 2026

Looks like defamation here too. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 14, 2026

Then the loser who writes the article goes and blocks people and hides his account. How weak is that. — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 14, 2026

I'm not a fortune teller, but I see significant regret in Ryan's future. — Tracy Lou (@SootLady) March 14, 2026

Ryan and Brad…some self reflection and honesty would be good to see…great to disagree, have different viewpoints but you crossed a line pic.twitter.com/NhqXoRoUf1 — FlyingScot (@FlyingScot57) March 14, 2026

Dishonorable behavior. There’s no coming back from this no matter how many reasons you give. It was uncalled for. — USAFwomanvet (@Kl020703) March 14, 2026

The doxxer has locked down his account, and his publisher is claiming everyone calling him out is a bot. We'd never heard of "War on the Rocks" before, and we don't expect to hear about it again, except, hopefully, in a lawsuit.

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