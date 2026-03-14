All Guilty! ‘Imaginary’ Antifa Terrorists Who Targeted ICE in Texas Face Real Time in Prison

In July of 2025, nine Antifa members attacked an ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas. That ambush resulted in one ICE agent being shot in the neck. On Friday, a jury found the nine guilty of providing material support to terrorists, rioting, conspiracy to use and/or carry explosives, and using explosives. This was obviously not a simple protest but a full-blown terrorist attack.

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We’ve been told for years by Democrats that Antifa isn’t an organization but an idea. Presented with evidence, a jury disagreed. It appears many of the ‘imaginary’ nine will be doing some time in a real prison.

Here’s Fox News reporting on the attack last year as the story broke. (WATCH)

🚨 BREAKING: In a massive victory, nine Antifa terrorists have been found guilty on FEDERAL TERRORISM CHARGES pursued by the FBI and DOJ — @MrAndyNgo



They tried m*rdering ICE agents in Texas.



Massive win! KEEP PROSECUTING ANTIFA!pic.twitter.com/k4pmSZF4YB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 13, 2026

BREAKING — Ngo Comment report: Verdict reached in the first-ever federal Antifa terrorism trial over the Texas ICE ambush where an officer was shot in the neck. All cell members have been CONVICTED. Antifa supporters had threatened witnesses during the trial.… — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 13, 2026

A historic moment in Texas.

Antifa supporters were not happy with the verdict and expectedly threatened violence, including murder. Independent journalist Andy Ngo has more. (LANGUAGE WARNING)

As the verdict was being read out, some of the Antifa supporters in the courtroom started wailing and crying, resulting in them being ejected from the court. Read about what happened at the historic first Antifa federal terrorism trial in Texas: https://t.co/bFaMJPU8IR — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 13, 2026

Antifa supporters are asking if the two trans Antifa terror convicts, both men who pretend to be women, will be able to serve their sentences in a female prison. Read: https://t.co/bFaMJPU8IR pic.twitter.com/xjJC00fHsd — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 13, 2026

Antifa associates are threatening and promising violence in reaction to nine of their Texas comrades being convicted at the first-ever Antifa federal terrorism trial. https://t.co/bFaMJPU8IR pic.twitter.com/pTjRjxVx3o — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 13, 2026

Antifa associates are responding to the terrorism conviction of their comrades in the North Texas Antifa cell by calling for the jurors to be hunted down and killed. Read my report: https://t.co/bFaMJPU8IR pic.twitter.com/ymjPhEF3g2 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 13, 2026

Incredible.

The verdict is likely to shake Democrats who have been lying and referring to Antifa as ‘imaginary’ for years. (WATCH)

“they” tell us a lot of things that were never true.



Nice to see 9 “myths” get convicted. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 13, 2026

You mean, they LIED to us??!!! 😱 — IowaGma1 (@Gma1Iowa) March 14, 2026

~ they protect their shock troops. ~ — wmcgurn (@wmcgurn1959) March 13, 2026

Yep, they’ve been denying that their party’s foot soldiers exist going back several years.

Here’s Democrat Jerry Nadler in 2020. (WATCH)

Jerry Nadler: Antifa is a “myth.” pic.twitter.com/u2yO2Vo8uf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 15, 2025

Jerry Nadler right now. pic.twitter.com/Ib6lLhQ8lp — Jack Hinton (@jackhintonKY) March 13, 2026

You can’t escape the truth, Jerry.

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Commenters responded to news of the verdict by making fun of dishonest Democrats and their silly denial of reality.

Just a random group of people who happened to have the same ideology who serendipitously came to the same place at the same time and independently chose to violently oppose federal immigration laws and attack the people trying to enforce it. No organization involved whatsoever. — Idiocracy Now! (@IdiocracyNowHQ) March 14, 2026

Antifa doesn’t exist, but it can go to prison. https://t.co/3Awirr0GOA — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 13, 2026

Apparently we can’t call Antifa just an “IDEA” anymore. Full blown, convicted terrorists. — Libertap2 (@Libertap2) March 13, 2026

An idea can’t be imprisoned, but real terrorists can. These Antifa idiots will soon sport uniforms of prison orange. Welcome to your new club.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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