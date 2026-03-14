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All Guilty! ‘Imaginary’ Antifa Terrorists Who Targeted ICE in Texas Face Real Time in Prison

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:00 PM on March 14, 2026
AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus

In July of 2025, nine Antifa members attacked an ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas. That ambush resulted in one ICE agent being shot in the neck. On Friday, a jury found the nine guilty of providing material support to terrorists, rioting, conspiracy to use and/or carry explosives, and using explosives. This was obviously not a simple protest but a full-blown terrorist attack.

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We’ve been told for years by Democrats that Antifa isn’t an organization but an idea. Presented with evidence, a jury disagreed. It appears many of the ‘imaginary’ nine will be doing some time in a real prison.

Here’s Fox News reporting on the attack last year as the story broke. (WATCH)

A historic moment in Texas.

Antifa supporters were not happy with the verdict and expectedly threatened violence, including murder. Independent journalist Andy Ngo has more. (LANGUAGE WARNING)

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Incredible.

The verdict is likely to shake Democrats who have been lying and referring to Antifa as ‘imaginary’ for years. (WATCH)

Yep, they’ve been denying that their party’s foot soldiers exist going back several years.

Here’s Democrat Jerry Nadler in 2020. (WATCH)

You can’t escape the truth, Jerry.

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Commenters responded to news of the verdict by making fun of dishonest Democrats and their silly denial of reality.

An idea can’t be imprisoned, but real terrorists can. These Antifa idiots will soon sport uniforms of prison orange. Welcome to your new club.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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ANTIFA DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ ICE TERRORISM TEXAS

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