Both CNN and MSNBC Ignore Terror Cell's Attack on ICE Agents

We're shocked.

If it weren't for X and citizen journalists and Antifa watchdogs like Andy Ngo, we would probably never had heard that a police office was shot in the neck in an ambush at an ICE facility on July 4. As we reported, Ten Antifa members are being charged in an ambush of ICE agents in Alvarado, Texas. They set off fireworks at the ICE facility in Alvarado to draw law enforcement to the scene. The ten were equipped with multiple rifles, pistols, body armor, escape vehicles, radios, and Faraday bags to prevent them from being tracked by their phones. A lot of people put a lot of money and planning into this ambush.

Advertisement

Usually, the Media Research Center does the math on these events, but this time it's Mediaite reporting that CNN and MSNBC spent exactly ZERO minutes covering the story.

Not a peep on CNN or MSNBC about this story.



Both networks run relentless coverage framing ICE as terrorists and the gestapo, however. pic.twitter.com/qsyIRHNjxz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 10, 2025

CNN and MSNBC Completely Ignore Left-Wing Domestic Terror Attack on ICE Agents | Opinion by @isaac_schorr https://t.co/g4grJaH650 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 10, 2025

Isaac Schorr reports:

If you hadn’t heard about it yet, you might just be a CNN or MSNBC viewer; neither network has devoted a single minute of airtime to covering the attack, though CNN managed to devote a sentence to it in an online story about another attack on immigration authorities. Should that not strike you as unusual, imagine this scenario: 11 members of a right-wing militia group open fire on an FBI field office on a major holiday, and a responding police officer is shot in the neck. You think that would have a cold chance in hell of escaping the attention of the likes of Joe Scarborough, Wolf Blitzer, Jen Psaki, Brian Stelter, Lawrence O’Donnell, and Dana Bash? This glaring omission is particularly notable given the two news organizations’ relentlessly critical coverage of ICE and persistent warnings about right-wing extremism and violence.

CNN's Donie O’Sullivan assured us in April that all political violence comes from the Right and there's just no equivalent on the Left.

Reporters everywhere should be asking all Dems to condemn this, as this is standard operating procedure that every [R] has to disavow anything and everything continuously.



That's how it works, right? Make them disavow it, or hang it around their necks like an albatross. — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) July 10, 2025

Now, imagine if the roles were reversed and they could tie this to MAGA.



It would be wall-to-wall/breathless coverage. — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) July 10, 2025

That is why they have no audience or influence left. — Toho (@Toho1970) July 10, 2025

CNN and MSNBC running cover for the radical left…



Color me shocked. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) July 10, 2025

As this editor often recommends, go to CNN's website and do a search for "far-right." Then do a search for "far-left." You get a story about left-handed people.

Interesting psychology…



They know they have minimal exposure, only the fanatical fringe, yet they keep feeding their psychosis hoping that they’ll continue doing exactly what they hide from them.



Fascinating, really. — Delal57 (@delal1957) July 10, 2025

If they aired that story, they would have a hard time keeping a straight face when listening to Democrats scream about masked ICE agents. — Tom Finnell (@d2fl) July 10, 2025

Advertisement

Of course they ignore it. They just can't find a way to characterize it as a "mostly peaceful protest". — RD (@rodericdeane) July 10, 2025

Think of it — this was an obviously well-funded domestic terrorist cell that hatched a plan to kill as many ICE agents as it could. For the record, "Faux News" covered it.

***