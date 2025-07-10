After DECADES of Leftist Climate Fear-Mongering, It Turns Out Americans Aren't Afraid of...
Woman Finds a Way to Combine Her MAGA Hating and Working in the...
No Way: Judge Blocks Trump’s EO Ending Birthright Citizenship
WRONG: Lefty Troll Gets WRECKED for 'Hiterlite' Smear About How American Parents View...
Sen. John Kennedy's Take on Who's More Qualified Than Comey and Brennan Comes...
Bro. No: Check Out Our FACT-NUKE of Every Claim Adam Schiff Made in...
VIP
The Harmeet Hammer Is DROPPING on Blue States That Continue to Defy Anti-Discrimination...
VIP
The Fonz's Attempt to Gaslight the Right Over Measles Outbreak Is SO Not...
LOCKED and LOADED: Fewer Than One in Ten Canadians Have Given Up Their...
Jessica Tarlov Insists Trump Supporters Didn't Vote for What ICE Is Doing Now...
Chelsea Clinton Patting Her Family's Foundation on the Back for 'Helping' in Texas...
Must Be a Day That Ends in Y: Jasmine Crockett's Claim About Biden...
VIP
NBC News' Sympathy Piece About What 'Immigrant Detainees' Are Denouncing Definitely Earned...
DataRepublican Dumps Uber-Wealthy Democrat Rep on Her NOGGIN for Attacking Bezos' Wealth i...

Both CNN and MSNBC Ignore Terror Cell's Attack on ICE Agents

Brett T. | 5:15 PM on July 10, 2025
Journalism meme

We're shocked.

If it weren't for X and citizen journalists and Antifa watchdogs like Andy Ngo, we would probably never had heard that a police office was shot in the neck in an ambush at an ICE facility on July 4. As we reported, Ten Antifa members are being charged in an ambush of ICE agents in Alvarado, Texas. They set off fireworks at the ICE facility in Alvarado to draw law enforcement to the scene. The ten were equipped with multiple rifles, pistols, body armor, escape vehicles, radios, and Faraday bags to prevent them from being tracked by their phones. A lot of people put a lot of money and planning into this ambush.

Advertisement

Usually, the Media Research Center does the math on these events, but this time it's Mediaite reporting that CNN and MSNBC spent exactly ZERO minutes covering the story.

Isaac Schorr reports:

If you hadn’t heard about it yet, you might just be a CNN or MSNBC viewer; neither network has devoted a single minute of airtime to covering the attack, though CNN managed to devote a sentence to it in an online story about another attack on immigration authorities.

Should that not strike you as unusual, imagine this scenario: 11 members of a right-wing militia group open fire on an FBI field office on a major holiday, and a responding police officer is shot in the neck.

You think that would have a cold chance in hell of escaping the attention of the likes of Joe Scarborough, Wolf Blitzer, Jen Psaki, Brian Stelter, Lawrence O’Donnell, and Dana Bash?

This glaring omission is particularly notable given the two news organizations’ relentlessly critical coverage of ICE and persistent warnings about right-wing extremism and violence.

Recommended

Woman Finds a Way to Combine Her MAGA Hating and Working in the ER
Brett T.
Advertisement

CNN's Donie O’Sullivan assured us in April that all political violence comes from the Right and there's just no equivalent on the Left.

As this editor often recommends, go to CNN's website and do a search for "far-right." Then do a search for "far-left." You get a story about left-handed people.

Advertisement

Think of it — this was an obviously well-funded domestic terrorist cell that hatched a plan to kill as many ICE agents as it could. For the record, "Faux News" covered it.

***

Tags:

CNN DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE MEDIA BIAS MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woman Finds a Way to Combine Her MAGA Hating and Working in the ER
Brett T.
Bro. No: Check Out Our FACT-NUKE of Every Claim Adam Schiff Made in Thread About Trump 'Wrecking' America
Sam J.
WRONG: Lefty Troll Gets WRECKED for 'Hiterlite' Smear About How American Parents View Their Children
Amy Curtis
After DECADES of Leftist Climate Fear-Mongering, It Turns Out Americans Aren't Afraid of the Weather
Amy Curtis
Sen. John Kennedy's Take on Who's More Qualified Than Comey and Brennan Comes Hilariously Full Circle
Doug P.
Jessica Tarlov Insists Trump Supporters Didn't Vote for What ICE Is Doing Now (Yeah, That Backfired)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Woman Finds a Way to Combine Her MAGA Hating and Working in the ER Brett T.
Advertisement