JD Vance Owes Vanity Fair Photographer $1,000 After Marco Rubio Posts New Profile Pic

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on December 18, 2025
Meme

A lot of people are wondering what's going on with Secretary of State Marco Rubio's new profile picture:

To explain, we have to go back a couple of days, when President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles learned not to talk to journalists from Vanity Fair, who wrote a hit-piece painting "an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative" about the state of the White House.

The New York Times, which apparently can't take a joke, reported on Tuesday that there was "underlying tension" between Vice President JD Vance and Rubio in the Vanity Fair photo shoot:

Why not both?

In any case, Rubio caught wind of the "underlying tension" between himself and Vance and trolled The New York Times with a new profile picture. Vance responded:

Vanity Fair even took advantage of the publicity:

***

