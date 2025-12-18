JD Vance Owes Vanity Fair Photographer $1,000 After Marco Rubio Posts New Profile Pic

A lot of people are wondering what's going on with Secretary of State Marco Rubio's new profile picture:

To explain, we have to go back a couple of days, when President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles learned not to talk to journalists from Vanity Fair, who wrote a hit-piece painting "an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative" about the state of the White House.

The New York Times, which apparently can't take a joke, reported on Tuesday that there was "underlying tension" between Vice President JD Vance and Rubio in the Vanity Fair photo shoot:

"The underlying tension came through when Mr. Vance posed for the magazine’s photographer. “I’ll give you $100 for every person you make look really shitty compared to me,” Mr. Vance joked. “And $1,000 if it’s Marco.”"https://t.co/NqVtDYpQeQ — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) December 16, 2025

This is so obviously a joke and busting chops and anyone who would describe it as tension is being willfully disingenuous or is an idiot. https://t.co/XXnwo8sXLf — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 16, 2025

Why not both?

In any case, Rubio caught wind of the "underlying tension" between himself and Vance and trolled The New York Times with a new profile picture. Vance responded:

I guess I owe that guy $1,000 — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 18, 2025

JD, this should have been your photo for Vanity Fair 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hWQr0f4anI — Adam Lowisz X Meetup 🇺🇸🇵🇱🇪🇺🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@AdamLowisz) December 18, 2025

So this ridiculous picture was a bet😅 — Norma Kay (@realnorma_kay) December 18, 2025

😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2025

I love this timeline — Avery Daye (@AveryDaye) December 18, 2025

Pay up, buddy. — Malcolm Davis (@MalcolmDavisGA) December 18, 2025

How are you guys even real? Hey, fun challenge. Face off against each other in the primaries, if either of you win, pick the other as your VP. Please. — SᗯEᒪᒪ (@EvilSubhuman) December 18, 2025

I love this admin. — ploppity plop (@supercalifrag33) December 18, 2025

Marco now gets social media.



He’s Neo seeing the Matrix.



He learned from Trump. He learned from Vance.



Welcome, Secretary Rubio. https://t.co/VGs7xlND3c — Chance McClain (@TexasChance) December 18, 2025

Vanity Fair even took advantage of the publicity:

***

