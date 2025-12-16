Enemy Entry: Many Ask Why Susan Wiles Gave ‘Journo’ White House Access Knowing He Would Write Hit Piece

A newly published article by Vanity Fair paints a false picture of a chaotic White House, according to President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. She says the ‘journalist’ who wrote the piece removed important context (no surprise there), making the whole thing a huge hit piece.

Here’s her post. (READ)

The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history.



Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the… — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles) December 16, 2025

(post continues) ...the story. I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team. The truth is the Trump White House has already accomplished more in eleven months than any other President has accomplished in eight years and that is due to the unmatched leadership and vision of President Trump, for whom I have been honored to work for the better part of a decade.None of this will stop our relentless pursuit of Making America Great Again!

This has many questioning why the White House let this ‘journalist’ have so much access to begin with.

We already know that none of the legacy media is going to be fair or honest. Commenters say we’ve seen this pattern numerous times before.

1 Grant access to adversarial media



2 Give adversarial media a bunch of material to work with



3 Act shocked that adversarial media did what it is designed to do https://t.co/i5Y7G4h17L — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 16, 2025

I don't understand why anyone in the administration would do an interview with the liberal media. Have they not seen enough to know things will be taken out of context and/or omitted? — The Gumshoe (@DickDragonPriv1) December 16, 2025

It boggles the mind. You simply can’t allow your enemies access and then expect them not to be dishonest and despicable after they leave.

In 2025, with all the online outlets available to disseminate information, why even talk with legacy media outlets, especially knowing who and what they are? Posters understand this.

There is no longer ANY reason to grant access to the leftist media.



Everyone that is willing to see their hypocrisy and activism has already seen it.



Everyone that still follows them will follow them no matter what.



We should stop giving our enemies ammunition. — Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) December 16, 2025

There is no reason whatsoever to EVER do an interview with the mainstream media.



I don't know why anyone from the administration continues to do so.



There is ZERO upside!!!



All they do is twist the truth, so just stop giving them ANY interviews. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) December 16, 2025

It’s wildly foolish at minimum. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 16, 2025

It’s crazy, actually.

Some posters say Republicans continue to talk to them for the most ridiculous reasons.

They continue to do because they think it will humanize them to the adversarial left. But it won't. They will continue hate you. Stop living in this fantasy. Grant them nothing. — Boneless Fries 🇺🇸 🤘 🧠 (@CKnobb) December 16, 2025

It just defies belief that anyone in the Trump 2.0 orbit doesn’t understand this. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 16, 2025

They should have learned that media that hates them will never be their friends. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 16, 2025

I mean, they know this. Everyone knows this. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 16, 2025

Yet they did it anyway. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 16, 2025

That’s what’s most frustrating. Anyone with their eyes open knew this was exactly what would happen. If you pick up a deadly cobra, expect it to sink its fangs into you the first chance it gets, especially after seeing it strike so many times before. Like 'journalists,' its nature will never change.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

