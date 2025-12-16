War on Media! CNN’s Brian Stelter Fumes Trump Will Hold BBC Accountable for...
Enemy Entry: Many Ask Why Susan Wiles Gave ‘Journo’ White House Access Knowing He Would Write Hit Piece

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on December 16, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A newly published article by Vanity Fair paints a false picture of a chaotic White House, according to President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. She says the ‘journalist’ who wrote the piece removed important context (no surprise there), making the whole thing a huge hit piece.

Here’s her post. (READ)

(post continues) ...the story. 

I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team.

The truth is the Trump White House has already accomplished more in eleven months than any other President has accomplished in eight years and that is due to the unmatched leadership and vision of President Trump, for whom I have been honored to work for the better part of a decade.None of this will stop our relentless pursuit of Making America Great Again!

This has many questioning why the White House let this ‘journalist’ have so much access to begin with.

We already know that none of the legacy media is going to be fair or honest. Commenters say we’ve seen this pattern numerous times before.

It boggles the mind. You simply can’t allow your enemies access and then expect them not to be dishonest and despicable after they leave.

In 2025, with all the online outlets available to disseminate information, why even talk with legacy media outlets, especially knowing who and what they are? Posters understand this.

It’s crazy, actually.

Some posters say Republicans continue to talk to them for the most ridiculous reasons.

That’s what’s most frustrating. Anyone with their eyes open knew this was exactly what would happen. If you pick up a deadly cobra, expect it to sink its fangs into you the first chance it gets, especially after seeing it strike so many times before. Like 'journalists,' its nature will never change.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

