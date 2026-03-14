White Liberal Women Now Twerking on ICE Agents to Defend Gang Members – Clown World 2026

It's like you can almost smell them through the screen. Hopefully, the ICE agents were able to take long, hot bleach showers after this.

I regret to inform you that white liberal women are now SINGING, DANCING, AND GRINDING on ICE agents in order to protest the removal of dangerous criminal illegal aliens from the country.



You cannot make this up...



Absolutely insane behavior on display here. pic.twitter.com/utWGFwwgWb — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 14, 2026

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If only they'd get a job and be productive citizens.

Certainly an interesting strategy for lonely leftist women desperately trying to get laid. https://t.co/aXlEMQixzw — AJ Steel Show (@ajsteelshow) March 14, 2026

Gross. No ICE agent is that desperate.

The white liberal woman resistance forces have arrived. pic.twitter.com/wQzsB7LQvo https://t.co/6D4mE95sqE — PNW Conservative (@PNWConservative) March 14, 2026

Peak 2026 liberalism, Twerking for Tren de Aragua



These are the same people who call border security 'fascism' while grinding on the guys actually doing their job. Clown world keeps escalating 🤡 https://t.co/xnXoISSMIz — Culture War Report (@CultureWar2020) March 14, 2026

They are literal clowns.

I mean, might as well be entertained if you're waiting for your homies to extract the next criminal illegal. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/RzDcEdMNSg — Brian Gamble (@briangamble_v1) March 14, 2026

I'm sure the ICE agents are happy to have those face coverings so they don't have to smell all that hot breath.

Do you think someday they will look back on this with the proper level of humiliation and shame? https://t.co/DxdJkJQQ2q — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) March 14, 2026

People like that are unable to experience shame. They are not capable.

Surely, they are rethinking all of their life choices after that song.

Could be worse



Could be Tori Amos https://t.co/HkjkdFrXxy — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 14, 2026

ICE agents don't get paid enough for what they have to deal with 🤦‍♀️



Removing terrorists and gang members is the easy part.



Being harassed by white liberal woman is the worst part of the job. https://t.co/1OrYpsCVWX — OutspokenSamantha (@Outspoken_Sam) March 14, 2026

They should get extra hazard pay.

I find it hard to dispute the idea that most Democrats like performative political expression. Does their behavior convey narcissism and occasional display of mental illness? Yes, yes it does. https://t.co/fvIuOu8Yea — Donna Archibald 🇺🇸 (@DonnaArchibal12) March 14, 2026

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The easier explanation is they are all just massive weirdos.

There are a lot of commercials on TV for medications for women just like this https://t.co/0zfUCEWPQf — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) March 14, 2026

The poster girls for those medications, actually.

The Democrats drug induced protest. https://t.co/kOVGmZQ5KL — ProudBoomer2 (@Proud_Boomer2) March 14, 2026

Pray for the ICE agents. They literally are getting it from all sides.

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