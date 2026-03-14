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White Liberal Women Now Twerking on ICE Agents to Defend Gang Members – Clown World 2026

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on March 14, 2026
Meme

It's like you can almost smell them through the screen. Hopefully, the ICE agents were able to take long, hot bleach showers after this.

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If only they'd get a job and be productive citizens.

Gross. No ICE agent is that desperate.

They are literal clowns.

I'm sure the ICE agents are happy to have those face coverings so they don't have to smell all that hot breath. 

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People like that are unable to experience shame. They are not capable.

Surely, they are rethinking all of their life choices after that song.

They should get extra hazard pay. 

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The easier explanation is they are all just massive weirdos.

The poster girls for those medications, actually.

Pray for the ICE agents. They literally are getting it from all sides. 

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2026 ELECTIONS BORDER SECURITY ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN TREN DE ARAGUA

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