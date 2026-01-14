David Frum Says Trump Allows Iranian Protesters to Die While Preparing to Kill...
Protester Says Officers Shot Him in the Face at Close Range With Non-Lethal Weapon

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on January 14, 2026

It sure looks that way. Judging by the video, it also looks like the protester wasn't alone in charging law enforcement. Our favorite part of the video is the girl repeatedly screaming, "Leave him alone!" If these lunatics would leave law enforcement alone to do their jobs without impediment, this guy wouldn't have gotten shot in the face.

FOX 11 Los Angeles reports:

His name is Kaden Rummler, 21 years old. He was with protesters Friday night in Santa Ana when he and a fellow protester were pulled out by federal officers.

Over the phone from the hospital, he says an officer shot a nonlethal weapon point-blank at his face. He will never regain his vision, doctors tell him. He insists he was not being violent and that he was holding a loudspeaker when he was grabbed.

We don't believe he was not being violent, but we do believe he was hit in the eye. Let's go to the video:

The Department of Homeland Security released the following statement:

"On Jan. 9, a mob of about 60 rioters threw rocks, bottles and fireworks at law enforcement officers outside the federal building in Santa Ana. Two officers were injured. Two violent rioters were arrested and were charged with assault on a federal officer and disorderly conduct. This was a highly coordinated campaign of violence where rioters wielded shields. One of the rioters, who was arrested for disorderly conduct, was taken to the hospital for a cut and was released that night.

"Make no mistake, rioting and assaulting law enforcement is not only dangerous but a crime.

"Secretary Noem has been clear: Any rioter who obstructs or assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

And all of this because they want to keep criminal illegal aliens from being detained and deported?

If nothing else, these videos show the immense restraint that law enforcement officers display. They'll take your verbal abuse in stride, but hands off.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

