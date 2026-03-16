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LMAO! Ted Lieu's 'Dear FCC' Post Threatening TO SUE Because 1st Amendment This and Fascism That BACKFIRES

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:25 AM on March 16, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We're not entirely sure why Ted Lieu is on this 'Dear So-and-so' kick lately, but it's really lame. All we can imagine is that he says someone he admires and looks up to doing it, so he decided to try it as well. OR, he brought on a social media intern who's even dumber than he is.

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Either way ... woof.

Maybe it's just us, but there is something SO FUNNY about a guy who looks like Lieu talking tough on X. Like, really? REALLY?

Also, Carr reminding new outlets that if they are breaking the law they may not be able to continue being licensed has nothing to do with their First Amendment rights, especially if they're promoting Iranian propaganda to hurt America.

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But then he can't prattle on X for cheap political points, and what fun is that?!

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FIRST AMENDMENT FREE SPEECH LAWSUIT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION UNREDACTED

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