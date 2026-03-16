LMAO! Ted Lieu's 'Dear FCC' Post Threatening TO SUE Because 1st Amendment This and Fascism That BACKFIRES

We're not entirely sure why Ted Lieu is on this 'Dear So-and-so' kick lately, but it's really lame. All we can imagine is that he says someone he admires and looks up to doing it, so he decided to try it as well. OR, he brought on a social media intern who's even dumber than he is.

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Either way ... woof.

Dear @BrendanCarrFCC: If you implement your flagrantly anti First Amendment actions, you will be sued and you will lose. And legal discovery will be awesome. Because the American people can then find out what the Administration keeps hiding.



Take your fascist s**t and shove it. https://t.co/VG967fs4wU — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 14, 2026

Maybe it's just us, but there is something SO FUNNY about a guy who looks like Lieu talking tough on X. Like, really? REALLY?

Also, Carr reminding new outlets that if they are breaking the law they may not be able to continue being licensed has nothing to do with their First Amendment rights, especially if they're promoting Iranian propaganda to hurt America.

There is no First Amendment right for a private media company to have an FCC license, Teddy. The FCC has the absolute right to place conditions on its licensing agreements, just like a State DMV does in re issuing DLs and CDLs.



You are a terrible attorney. — @Praetorian6Actual (@toujourspr72128) March 14, 2026

It isn't 'Anti-1st Amendment' to hold NEWS OUTLETS to the truth only and not speculation or opinion.



If you claim to be a NEWS OUTLET, you should be held to such.



As such, @FoxNews and @CNN have specific content that is marked as news and some are opinion (ie. @Gutfeldfox ) — Worthless Purchase, Ungovernable (@worthlesspurch) March 15, 2026

Everything the Administration does ends up in court, gets appealed and ends up going to the Supremes.

This will be no different, I'm sure.

Anyhoo let the FCC do its job or introduce a bill to have it disbanded. It's pretty simple ya screaming muppet. — Hana Five O (@HanaFiveO) March 14, 2026

But then he can't prattle on X for cheap political points, and what fun is that?!

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Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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