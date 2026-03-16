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NGO Director Tries Picking a Fight About the SAVE Act With Sen. Mike Lee and WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:15 PM on March 16, 2026
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If we had a nickel for every bed-wetting Lefty whining about the SAVE Act (because how dare Americans want their elections secured?!) we'd have a bunch of nickels which we know Abigail Spanberger would gladly tax TF out of.

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Yay.

Democrat leadership is such FUN, right?

Wrong.

Take, for example, Melanie D'arrigo ... she's a leader in her NGO. Seems she's doing her best to scare people about Voter ID.

Post continues:

...  at least $130 (poll tax). Trump gutted the agencies issuing them.

3. U.S. military ID card presented with military record of service.

4. Government-issued photo ID showing place of birth: 300M Americans do not have one, and costs up to $50 (poll tax).

5. Non-Enhanced REAL ID driver’s license, state ID, or tribal ID shown in conjunction with a birth certificate (40M lack access to) that matches your last name (which 69M women do not have due to marriage) and other forms of documentation, and which require a cost to obtain (poll tax).

If this was truly a voter ID bill, it would provide every eligible voter in the U.S. a voter ID, and provide them at no cost to align with the 24th Amendment — so why doesn’t your bill do that if voter ID is so popular?

Lefties are so damn whiny. Since when was it the government's job to babysit and make sure people voting have to make little to no effort? And please, give us a break with the poll tax nonsense. 

It's all such meaningless drivel.

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FuzzyChimp
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People can literally do it online and receive it the very next day.

Besides the fact that we're calling BS on her math, it is very easy to get one.

Republicans are such meanies.

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LH Grey Goes OFF on Toads Who Doxxed Cynical Publius in Maybe the Most VICIOUS Post We've Ever Seen on X

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Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GUN CONTROL TEXAS VOTER ID

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