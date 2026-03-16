NGO Director Tries Picking a Fight About the SAVE Act With Sen. Mike Lee and WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb

If we had a nickel for every bed-wetting Lefty whining about the SAVE Act (because how dare Americans want their elections secured?!) we'd have a bunch of nickels which we know Abigail Spanberger would gladly tax TF out of.

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Yay.

Democrat leadership is such FUN, right?

Wrong.

Take, for example, Melanie D'arrigo ... she's a leader in her NGO. Seems she's doing her best to scare people about Voter ID.

Maybe read your bill?



The accepted forms of ID to vote under the SAVE Act:



1. Enhanced REAL ID: Only available in 5 states. Costs up to $50 (poll tax) and requires a birth certificate which 40M Americans lack access to.



2. Valid passport: 146M Americans do not have and costs… https://t.co/EL1yh55qzA — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) March 16, 2026

Post continues:

... at least $130 (poll tax). Trump gutted the agencies issuing them. 3. U.S. military ID card presented with military record of service. 4. Government-issued photo ID showing place of birth: 300M Americans do not have one, and costs up to $50 (poll tax). 5. Non-Enhanced REAL ID driver’s license, state ID, or tribal ID shown in conjunction with a birth certificate (40M lack access to) that matches your last name (which 69M women do not have due to marriage) and other forms of documentation, and which require a cost to obtain (poll tax). If this was truly a voter ID bill, it would provide every eligible voter in the U.S. a voter ID, and provide them at no cost to align with the 24th Amendment — so why doesn’t your bill do that if voter ID is so popular?

Lefties are so damn whiny. Since when was it the government's job to babysit and make sure people voting have to make little to no effort? And please, give us a break with the poll tax nonsense.

It's all such meaningless drivel.

I’m sorry, but getting a birth certificate is not hard. You make it sound like some nightmare that no one can figure out. — Justin T. Haskins (@JustinTHaskins) March 16, 2026

People can literally do it online and receive it the very next day.

Still pushing this same feeble list of weak excuses? Lame. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) March 16, 2026

40M “lack access” to a birth certificate?

It’s this easy to get one. pic.twitter.com/Vjm2qLFKI6 — 🇺🇸 Martin (@Captain_Capitol) March 16, 2026

Besides the fact that we're calling BS on her math, it is very easy to get one.

Republicans are such meanies.

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Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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