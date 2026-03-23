Pissed Off Every Lefty on X Showing How Easy Voting Docs Are to Get and All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt

For shiznets and giggles, I decided to see just how hard it would be to replace my birth certificate, Social Security card, AND my marriage license, since Democrats think women are too stupid to figure it out and that's why we can't pass the SAVE Act or whatever.

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If you're wondering if I have too much free time on my hands, no, I do not. But I was truly curious to see what it would be like to get replacement docs in 2026, since I am a married woman and have had MY docs for years and years...

We don't have to talk about how MANY years.

So, I set out to replace these important documents, and if I'm being totally honest, I was already planning a trip to the Social Security office because I assumed I'd have to go in person to get that one done.

Not so ... REALLY!

This is what I did:

1. Birth Certificate:

The all-powerful, elusive birth certificate seems to be the biggie with our pals on the Left. Apparently, they think we have to give a pint of blood, walk barefoot uphill to school in the snow, and donate a kidney to get a certified replacement. Turns out that's not true at all.

I know, you're shocked.

I contacted the county health department where I was born. After filling out some very basic information, they shipped it to me OVERNIGHT. The cost of the birth certificate was $14. Note, I feel like I need to mention that every state is different; heck, every county can be different. However, in my research, I noticed that the most expensive states for birth certificate replacements were blue. Ironic, right? The same Democrats insisting these things are too hard to get or too expensive are deliberately making them hard to get and expensive. Yeah. They suck.

2. Social Security Card:

Visited the Social Security site expecting to find a write-up about how I would need to go in person and would then likely have to sign up for an appointment at the office closest to me. I was dreading this one the most because let's face it, I'm not a fan of people. Not really.

Lo and behold, when I got to the site, I discovered I could request a replacement card RIGHT THERE, no office visit necessary. And OH YEAH, the card was free. So, if you're reading this and need to replace your card, visit them online at: https://www.ssa.gov/myaccount/.

It took about 5 business days for the card to arrive, and, since it's an important number, they send you texts and/or emails letting you know when they ship it, where it is, and when it's being delivered.

Yup, easy.

3. Marriage License:

Last but certainly not least, my marriage license, which the Left is shrieking about because ONLY WOMEN NEED IT and ONLY WOMEN CHANGE THEIR NAMES. Forget that plenty of men marry other men and change THEIR last names these days ...

Full disclosure, I was able to cheat a little on this one because when we lived in California many, many, many years ago, I had to get my marriage license just to get my driver's license in California.

Another blue state making life harder than it needs to be. Shocker.

Anywho, I visited the vital docs site of the county where the mister and I were hitched, filled out some basic info, paid five whole dollars, and received it in the mail three days later.

Done.

So, all things considered, it cost less than $20 and took less than five business days to obtain all three certified/legal documents and to receive them. It also took me less than 30 minutes of legwork to figure it all out.

Note: if I had lived where I was born or married, it would have been a day. Tops. Also, you should check with your local DMV as they may be able to simplify this process even MORE. I know, I hate to give the DMV credit, but from what I'm hearing, it's possible. Which makes this even funnier because what was pretty simple and easy for me was still not as easy as it could be for someone else.

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In conclusion, anyone telling you this is too hard or unfair is lying and hiding the real reason they want to stop Voter ID.

I know you guys already knew that... but still.

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As you can see from my post, I have aggravated our kind, tolerant, lovely, friendly pals on the Left by daring to explain to everyone how easy it really is to get these documents. They would gladly silence me and, of course, by default, Twitchy if they could. But you can help keep us going (especially me, they really hate me) by signing up to be a Twitchy VIP Member.

And lucky you, if you use the code FIGHT, you will save 60% ... while helping us give a middle finger to the people who hate us, and you.