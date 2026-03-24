Bro. LOL! Tom Colicchio Does the Most Popular (and Hilarious) Meme Claiming Illegals Don't Get Free Stuff

Matt Van Swol took time out of his busy schedule to remind everyone on X about all of the freebies our tax dollars are paying for with illegals. And as you all know, we're paying for many, many, many freebies for illegals.

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Things we don't even pay for with legal citizens.

Take a gander:

Illegals are voting.

Illegals are getting free food.

Illegals are getting free childcare.

Illegals are getting free education.

Illegals are getting free tax credits.

Illegals are getting free healthcare.

Illegals are getting free housing assistance.

Illegals are getting free… — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 19, 2026

Pissed off yet?

We are.

We all should be.

Even Tom Colicchio should be, but he's too busy denying the truth to be angry about it. And nobody is shocked.

none of this is true https://t.co/ztJemgX0NR — Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) March 19, 2026

Except, all of it is true, bro.

Maybe just stick to being a smug jerk to young chefs on television and leave reality to the actual grown-ups who have to deal with it every day.

HE DID IT. HE DID THE MEME. HE IS THE MEME.

Your comment is a lie. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) March 19, 2026

The whole damn thing.

Look at all of that TRUTH ... almost as if Tom is full of crap and completely uninformed.

Because he is.

It’s true but you can’t handle it! pic.twitter.com/teu0aXOalj — bernieschiemer (@bernieschiemer) March 20, 2026

Most Democrats can't.

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