HOOBOY: WATCH Mika Brzezinski's Face As Joe Scarborough Explains That She's Too STUPID...
VIP
Adam Schiff Whining About Women Needing Their Marriage License for SAVE Act BEYOND...
Bro. LOL! Tom Colicchio Does the Most Popular (and Hilarious) Meme Claiming Illegals...
VIP
Bridget Phetasy Wrote a Spectacular Piece for Sane Women ... She Gets It
Two Legacy Media Douchebags Debate Which One Is the Turd Sandwich
The Mask Comes Off: Obama Confesses Obamacare Was Only Step One Toward Destroying...
Even Fredo Gets It: Cuomo Asks What Defenders of Islamism Can't Answer
Crazed Communist Claims Cuban Lung Cancer Cure Canceled by Capitalists
Mane Event: Debut of The Rock’s Live-Action ‘Maui’ Has ‘Moana’ Trailer Viewers Curling...
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Visits Criminals on Rikers Island for Ramadan
Rachel Zegler 'Finally Speaks Out' on The Failure of 'Snow White'. Surprise Reveal:...
Trump Erects Christopher Columbus Statue on White House Grounds to 'Reshape' Culture and...
ICE Raid Exposes 134 Workers Using Fake Social Security Numbers
Governor JB Pritzker Responds to Death of Sheridan Gorman, Doesn’t Say Alleged Killer...

WHOA! Did He MEAN to Say That?! Chris Murphy Says the Quiet Part About Dems and Illegals OUT LOUD (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:45 AM on March 24, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Chris Murphy finally said the quiet part out loud—on camera, no less. 

While American citizens struggle with skyrocketing crime, strained resources, and a border in total chaos, this Connecticut millionaire, who allegedly left his wife and kids for a younger woman, ranks illegal invaders at the very top of his priority list. 

Advertisement

Murphy didn't stutter, didn't walk it back, didn't pause, didn't laugh, and didn't even bother with the usual 'undocumented Americans' word salad. He just blurted it out like it was the most natural thing in the world for a U.S. senator to prioritize criminals over the people who actually elected him.

The mask is fully off; America Last has a new poster boy.

Watch this:

The people they care most about are illegals. And why? Because they make up the bulk of their damn voter base and we all know it. No matter how many times they insist voter fraud doesn't happen, we know it does.

And the fact that they work SO HARD to keep us from securing elections with voter ID, limited mail-in voting, and ballot harvesting tells us they are using these methods to cheat. Sorry, not even sorry for saying so.

An undocumented American is an oxymoron.

Recommended

HOOBOY: WATCH Mika Brzezinski's Face As Joe Scarborough Explains That She's Too STUPID to Get a Passport
Sam J.
Advertisement

They know who's voting for them ... ahem.

Exactly.

Democrats First.

Illegals First.

Americans Last.

============================================================

Related:

HOOBOY: WATCH Mika Brzezinski's Face As Joe Scarborough Explains That She's Too STUPID to Get a Passport

Adam Schiff Whining About Women Needing Their Marriage License for SAVE Act BEYOND Hypocritical

Bro. LOL! Tom Colicchio Does the Most Popular (and Hilarious) Meme Claiming Illegals Don't Get Free Stuff

Bridget Phetasy Wrote a Spectacular Piece for Sane Women ... She Gets It

Pissed Off Every Lefty on X Showing How Easy Voting Docs Are to Get and All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHRIS MURPHY CONNECTICUT CONSERVATISM DEMOCRAT PARTY FREE SPEECH ILLEGAL ALIEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HOOBOY: WATCH Mika Brzezinski's Face As Joe Scarborough Explains That She's Too STUPID to Get a Passport
Sam J.
Bro. LOL! Tom Colicchio Does the Most Popular (and Hilarious) Meme Claiming Illegals Don't Get Free Stuff
Sam J.
The Mask Comes Off: Obama Confesses Obamacare Was Only Step One Toward Destroying American Healthcare
justmindy
Even Fredo Gets It: Cuomo Asks What Defenders of Islamism Can't Answer
justmindy
Mane Event: Debut of The Rock’s Live-Action ‘Maui’ Has ‘Moana’ Trailer Viewers Curling Up in Laughter
Warren Squire
Rachel Zegler 'Finally Speaks Out' on The Failure of 'Snow White'. Surprise Reveal: It's Your Fault
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

HOOBOY: WATCH Mika Brzezinski's Face As Joe Scarborough Explains That She's Too STUPID to Get a Passport Sam J.
Advertisement