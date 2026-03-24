WHOA! Did He MEAN to Say That?! Chris Murphy Says the Quiet Part About Dems and Illegals OUT LOUD (WATCH)

Chris Murphy finally said the quiet part out loud—on camera, no less.

While American citizens struggle with skyrocketing crime, strained resources, and a border in total chaos, this Connecticut millionaire, who allegedly left his wife and kids for a younger woman, ranks illegal invaders at the very top of his priority list.

Advertisement

Murphy didn't stutter, didn't walk it back, didn't pause, didn't laugh, and didn't even bother with the usual 'undocumented Americans' word salad. He just blurted it out like it was the most natural thing in the world for a U.S. senator to prioritize criminals over the people who actually elected him.

The mask is fully off; America Last has a new poster boy.

Watch this:

Senator Chris Murphy: "The people we care about most, the undocumented migrants"



He actually said that



pic.twitter.com/FsEPmWs81U — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 24, 2026

The people they care most about are illegals. And why? Because they make up the bulk of their damn voter base and we all know it. No matter how many times they insist voter fraud doesn't happen, we know it does.

And the fact that they work SO HARD to keep us from securing elections with voter ID, limited mail-in voting, and ballot harvesting tells us they are using these methods to cheat. Sorry, not even sorry for saying so.

I actually undersold this clip



He says "undocumented Americans" — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 24, 2026

An undocumented American is an oxymoron.

Remember that every single Democrat SAT DOWN when Trump told them to stand for:



"The FIRST duty of the American government is to protect AMERICAN CITIZENS, not illegal aliens."



Every. Single. One. Sat.



Democrats show us every day they hate us every dayhttps://t.co/8mkeuZr6J7 — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 24, 2026

They know who's voting for them ... ahem.

There’s no hiding it



America Last — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) March 24, 2026

Democrat party needs illegals to survive. Anti-American to their core.pic.twitter.com/nIuLkdvy9m — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) March 24, 2026

Exactly.

Democrats First.

Illegals First.

Americans Last.

============================================================

Related:

HOOBOY: WATCH Mika Brzezinski's Face As Joe Scarborough Explains That She's Too STUPID to Get a Passport

Adam Schiff Whining About Women Needing Their Marriage License for SAVE Act BEYOND Hypocritical

Bro. LOL! Tom Colicchio Does the Most Popular (and Hilarious) Meme Claiming Illegals Don't Get Free Stuff

Bridget Phetasy Wrote a Spectacular Piece for Sane Women ... She Gets It

Pissed Off Every Lefty on X Showing How Easy Voting Docs Are to Get and All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.