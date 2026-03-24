Abigail Spanberger Supporters Doing MAJOR Damage Control As Dems' Redistricting Efforts Prove UNPOPULAR

Well, well, well, would you look at that?

Sounds like Virginians are smarter than Democrats thought ... and not nearly as evil and power-hungry as they are.

Whoda thunk?

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🇺🇸Democrat votes trail GOP votes in Virginia redistricting fight -- for now



UVA's Larry Sabato says "This is not a slam dunk," as he discusses Dems' attempts to promote the Obama & Soros-sponsored ploy



Then he says about @GovernorVA:



“She has taken this proposal at arm’s… pic.twitter.com/sKp3DOu1AT — ((( charlottesville 🫧 ))) (@CvilleBubble) March 24, 2026

Post continues:

... length. She has to support it because her party supports it. But if I were to guess, I would say she isn’t overwhelmingly enthusiastic about it"Really? Spanberger sure seemed all-in when she voted on Friday, 3/20 Reporter ends by noting that after the voting stops on April 21, the issue will still be before the VA Supreme Court on April 23 VOTE NO

If this is something that's good for Virginians, why on Earth would Spanberger not be PROUD of her support? Why would Sabato claim she HAD to support this because of her party?

Look, we definitely don't want to get cocky here because we KNOW what happens in Virginia (morons elected the guy who texted about shooting a Republican in the head and watching his children suffer and die in their mom's arms) BUT if key Democrat mouthpieces LIKE Sabato are out there saying these things?

They're doing damage control so if this authoritarian BS doesn't pass, Republicans can't hang it around her shoulders for the next four years.

Washington DC and New York are messing with a Virginia election.

*****Vote No! Save Virginia! ******* pic.twitter.com/ZbRMaiItQ0 — ANiermeyer (@ANiermeyer7272) March 24, 2026

Eric Holder's group, yup.

I’ll crawl over broken glass for Sabato tears — SpikeFL🇺🇸 (@LFrundie) March 24, 2026

Considering he blocked this editor in 2021 after Youngkin won?

Agreed.

Pray for Virginia ... and if you're IN Virginia ... VOTE NO.

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