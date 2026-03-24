5-10%!!! Cory Booker Admits the SAVE Act Will Do EXACTLY What Democrats DON'T...
Nicole Arbour Spills ALL the Tea (and Then Some) About Candace Owens 'Drama'...
WHOA! Did He MEAN to Say That?! Chris Murphy Says the Quiet Part...
HOOBOY: WATCH Mika Brzezinski's Face As Joe Scarborough Explains That She's Too STUPID...
VIP
Adam Schiff Whining About Women Needing Their Marriage License for SAVE Act BEYOND...
Bro. LOL! Tom Colicchio Does the Most Popular (and Hilarious) Meme Claiming Illegals...
VIP
Bridget Phetasy Wrote a Spectacular Piece for Sane Women ... She Gets It
Two Legacy Media Douchebags Debate Which One Is the Turd Sandwich
The Mask Comes Off: Obama Confesses Obamacare Was Only Step One Toward Destroying...
Even Fredo Gets It: Cuomo Asks What Defenders of Islamism Can't Answer
Crazed Communist Claims Cuban Lung Cancer Cure Canceled by Capitalists
Mane Event: Debut of The Rock’s Live-Action ‘Maui’ Has ‘Moana’ Trailer Viewers Curling...
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Visits Criminals on Rikers Island for Ramadan
Rachel Zegler 'Finally Speaks Out' on The Failure of 'Snow White'. Surprise Reveal:...

Abigail Spanberger Supporters Doing MAJOR Damage Control As Dems' Redistricting Efforts Prove UNPOPULAR

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:35 PM on March 24, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool

Well, well, well, would you look at that?

Sounds like Virginians are smarter than Democrats thought ... and not nearly as evil and power-hungry as they are.

Whoda thunk?

Advertisement

Post continues:

... length. She has to support it because her party supports it. But if I were to guess, I would say she isn’t overwhelmingly enthusiastic about it"Really? Spanberger sure seemed all-in when she voted on Friday, 3/20

Reporter ends by noting that after the voting stops on April 21, the issue will still be before the VA Supreme Court on April 23 

VOTE NO 

If this is something that's good for Virginians, why on Earth would Spanberger not be PROUD of her support? Why would Sabato claim she HAD to support this because of her party?

Look, we definitely don't want to get cocky here because we KNOW what happens in Virginia (morons elected the guy who texted about shooting a Republican in the head and watching his children suffer and die in their mom's arms) BUT if key Democrat mouthpieces LIKE Sabato are out there saying these things? 

They're doing damage control so if this authoritarian BS doesn't pass, Republicans can't hang it around her shoulders for the next four years.

Recommended

Nicole Arbour Spills ALL the Tea (and Then Some) About Candace Owens 'Drama' at the Daily Wire (WATCH)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Eric Holder's group, yup. 

Considering he blocked this editor in 2021 after Youngkin won?

Agreed.

Pray for Virginia ... and if you're IN Virginia ... VOTE NO.

============================================================

Related:

5-10%!!! Corey Booker Admits the SAVE Act Will Do EXACTLY What Democrats DON'T Want it To Do and OOPSIE

Nicole Arbour Spills ALL the Tea (and Then Some) About Candace Owens 'Drama' at the Daily Wire (WATCH)

WHOA! Did He MEAN to Say That?! Chris Murphy Says the Quiet Part About Dems and Illegals OUT LOUD (WATCH)

HOOBOY: WATCH Mika Brzezinski's Face As Joe Scarborough Explains That She's Too STUPID to Get a Passport

Bro. LOL! Tom Colicchio Does the Most Popular (and Hilarious) Meme Claiming Illegals Don't Get Free Stuff

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GEORGE SOROS GERRYMANDERING VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nicole Arbour Spills ALL the Tea (and Then Some) About Candace Owens 'Drama' at the Daily Wire (WATCH)
Sam J.
5-10%!!! Cory Booker Admits the SAVE Act Will Do EXACTLY What Democrats DON'T Want it To Do and OOPSIE
Sam J.
WHOA! Did He MEAN to Say That?! Chris Murphy Says the Quiet Part About Dems and Illegals OUT LOUD (WATCH)
Sam J.
HOOBOY: WATCH Mika Brzezinski's Face As Joe Scarborough Explains That She's Too STUPID to Get a Passport
Sam J.
Bro. LOL! Tom Colicchio Does the Most Popular (and Hilarious) Meme Claiming Illegals Don't Get Free Stuff
Sam J.
The Mask Comes Off: Obama Confesses Obamacare Was Only Step One Toward Destroying American Healthcare
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Nicole Arbour Spills ALL the Tea (and Then Some) About Candace Owens 'Drama' at the Daily Wire (WATCH) Sam J.
Advertisement