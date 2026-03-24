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5-10%!!! Cory Booker Admits the SAVE Act Will Do EXACTLY What Democrats DON'T Want it To Do and OOPSIE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:55 AM on March 24, 2026
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Like other Democrats, Cory Booker has been working REALLY hard to keep Americans in the dark about the SAVE Act. Even though almost everyone knows how easy it is to get the documentation you will need to register AS LONG AS YOU'RE HERE LEGALLY, Democrats are spinning and spinning as they've never spun before. They know that if it passes, they may well never win another election.

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Hey, we're not the ones admitting that securing our elections would remove 5-10% ... 

Did he just admit the people Democrats most care about (Chris Murphy admitted this) make up maybe 10% of our voter rolls?!

Watch this:

PASS THE SAVE AMERICA ACT NOW.

Absolutely. Just look at Virginia ...

Louder for the idiots in back.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

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Crazy, ain't it?

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2026 ELECTIONS CHRIS MURPHY CORY BOOKER DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN VOTER ID

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