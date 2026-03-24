5-10%!!! Cory Booker Admits the SAVE Act Will Do EXACTLY What Democrats DON'T Want it To Do and OOPSIE

Like other Democrats, Cory Booker has been working REALLY hard to keep Americans in the dark about the SAVE Act. Even though almost everyone knows how easy it is to get the documentation you will need to register AS LONG AS YOU'RE HERE LEGALLY, Democrats are spinning and spinning as they've never spun before. They know that if it passes, they may well never win another election.

Advertisement

Hey, we're not the ones admitting that securing our elections would remove 5-10% ...

Did he just admit the people Democrats most care about (Chris Murphy admitted this) make up maybe 10% of our voter rolls?!

Watch this:

🚨 BREAKING: Democrat Sen. Cory Booker just raged that the SAVE America Act would "SHRINK the voting rolls by 5-10%"



Holy crap, really?!



Did he admit 10% of our voters are illegal aliens? This is MASSIVELY overdue, pass the SAVE America Act NOW. pic.twitter.com/g0tmUiWwXP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 24, 2026

PASS THE SAVE AMERICA ACT NOW.

They are now admitting what we’ve known all along. — PNW Conservative (@PNWConservative) March 24, 2026

5% to 10% is all you need to swing an election. — Joaquin Martinez (@JoaquinMar67151) March 24, 2026

Absolutely. Just look at Virginia ...

Louder for the idiots in back.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

5-10% of the votes are illegal?



My God.



America has to remove the Democrats from office. There MUST be a huge turn out in November.



If you can't bring yourself to vote for a Republican then at the very least vote against the Democrats — Angie Pratt (@ArkansasAngie) March 24, 2026

Crazy, ain't it?

============================================================

Related:

Nicole Arbour Spills ALL the Tea (and Then Some) About Candace Owens 'Drama' at the Daily Wire (WATCH)

WHOA! Did He MEAN to Say That?! Chris Murphy Says the Quiet Part About Dems and Illegals OUT LOUD (WATCH)

HOOBOY: WATCH Mika Brzezinski's Face As Joe Scarborough Explains That She's Too STUPID to Get a Passport

Adam Schiff Whining About Women Needing Their Marriage License for SAVE Act BEYOND Hypocritical

Bro. LOL! Tom Colicchio Does the Most Popular (and Hilarious) Meme Claiming Illegals Don't Get Free Stuff

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.