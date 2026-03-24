Nicole Arbour Spills ALL the Tea (and Then Some) About Candace Owens 'Drama' at the Daily Wire (WATCH)

Sure, it feels a bit gossipy to share this damning video from Nicole Arbour talking about Candace Owens and the drama she caused at The Daily Wire BUT considering what Candace herself has done to people like Erika Kirk ... we're good with it.

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That being said, we can neither confirm nor deny anything Arbour says here about Owens, but woof, you guys, it's pretty wild.

Watch:

Interesting, Nicole Arbour's side of some of the Candace Owens drama with her and Daily Wire days pic.twitter.com/AIrHRXyZfd — Rob V (@RobV59) March 21, 2026

Hrm. We're noticing a trend here.

Holy crap. Another blonde woman Candace targets and tries to destroy. Watch out Megyn and Carrie Prejean, she will come for you too at some point. — LittleHouseBlues (@littlehouseblu) March 22, 2026

I remember this show very well. It’s the last Candace episode I ever watched and the moment I cite regularly as the moment I turned against Candace. And this was without the full footage…. It’s even worse with full context. — Mandi (@MrsMayhem13) March 23, 2026

In other words, Candace hasn't really changed; she just stopped hiding who she was.

This is absolutely who Candace is. When she thinks someone has wronged her there is NOTHING she won't do to hurt them.



She's a pathological liar and just a horrible person in general. — Barely Based (@Handssolo45) March 23, 2026

Tough crowd.

She’s never changed. Candy has always been a liar — Rachel (@rachelMarcengil) March 22, 2026

And an opportunist.

@ArtyTrolls this is what I was talking about in the comments a few weeks ago! I watched her first (in a series) of videos she put out Friday night. I knew some of this, but Candace is even more vicious and evil than I had thought at that time. — Brooke Lui (@brooke_lui7) March 22, 2026

Goes a bit beyond being a mean girl, you know?

How does she get away with this? — db 🕊️pnw (@truthseeker248) March 22, 2026

Good question.

This needs to get shared far and wide to all the Candy cult who thinks she’s this upstanding, virtuous woman. — Lynne C. (@LynneShasta40) March 23, 2026

It's been in front of them for a long, long time. They just refuse to see it because she feeds their need to hate Israel, or whatever.

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