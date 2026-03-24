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Nicole Arbour Spills ALL the Tea (and Then Some) About Candace Owens 'Drama' at the Daily Wire (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:30 AM on March 24, 2026
AP Photo/Michel Euler

Sure, it feels a bit gossipy to share this damning video from Nicole Arbour talking about Candace Owens and the drama she caused at The Daily Wire BUT considering what Candace herself has done to people like Erika Kirk ... we're good with it.

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That being said, we can neither confirm nor deny anything Arbour says here about Owens, but woof, you guys, it's pretty wild.

Watch:

Hrm. We're noticing a trend here.

In other words, Candace hasn't really changed; she just stopped hiding who she was.

Tough crowd.

And an opportunist.

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Goes a bit beyond being a mean girl, you know?

Good question.

It's been in front of them for a long, long time. They just refuse to see it because she feeds their need to hate Israel, or whatever.

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