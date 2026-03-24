We Could Watch Journos' Pouty, Angry Faces As They're Forced to Report ICE's Airport Successes ALL DAY

In a scene straight out of a progressive nightmare, the pouty faces at CNN and their fellow travelers in the legacy media have been forced to cover something they dread more than a fact-check: ICE actually succeeding!

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DA DA DAAAAAA!

With hundreds of ICE agents deployed to over a dozen major U.S. airports—from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson to New York's JFK and Newark, Houston, Chicago, and beyond—to help plug gaping TSA staffing holes amid the partial government shutdown (thanks, Democrats), the feds weren't just standing around looking menacing. They were getting results, including high-profile arrests of individuals with long-standing removal orders, all while easing traveler frustration from endless security lines.

You've got to love this.

Unless you're an illegal or a Democrat.

Or ... you know, the mainstream media.

For outlets that have spent years portraying ICE as the villain in every immigration story, having to report on competent border enforcement in real time - complete with agents in vests walking through terminals and doing what they're trained to do -must have tasted like gas station sushi that's been sitting out in the sun for a week or two.

Cue the furrowed brows, somber voice-overs about 'fear in the air,' and desperate spins framing basic law enforcement as some kind of constitutional crisis.

So basically:



a) ICE deploys somewhere

b) TSA lines plummet

c) Traffic vanishes

d) ERs clear out

e) Construction sites are ghost towns

f) Class sizes shrink



...and we're still supposed to believe there are only 11 million illegal aliens in the country?!pic.twitter.com/Xd1mWrVZ75 — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 24, 2026

All good points.

And yeah, it's such fun to watch journalists struggle with the fact that ICE moving into larger airports was a great idea.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Local news was just FORCED to report that the Philadelphia TSA wait times have dropped off a CLIFF after ICE was deployed by President Trump



"I do want to point out this is an EMPTY line right now...yesterday, this was all the way back to the GARAGE." 🔥



Trump and… pic.twitter.com/SKuUHGDNX0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 24, 2026

What's not to love about this?

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