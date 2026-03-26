'Rich and Famous' Elizabeth Banks Shares HER Docs to Convince Women They're Too Dumb for Voter ID (WATCH)

Oh, good, another Hollyweirdo is using her influence to convince women they can't do something because it's too hard and they're too stupid... or something.

You know, Elizabeth Banks has spent a long time pretending she's fighting for women, but holy cow, she doesn't really have much respect for or faith in them.

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We're not sure what she thought she was accomplishing here, showing how she was able to legally change her name for work and had a legal ID, because she did all the things she was supposed to, would somehow prove to women that the SAVE Act would keep them from voting, but here we are.

Just watch her, she thinks she's onto something here:

Hollywood actress and director Elizabeth Banks is speaking out against the Save Act. She is prattling on about how difficult it would be to vote if it passes, even though she has a birth certificate, driver's license, and passport.

It’s kind of funny because, in a way, she is… pic.twitter.com/fkq3aawq1A — Shawnee Gregorio (@GregorioSh64773) March 26, 2026

Post continues:

... in a way, she is really making the case for it. Check it out.

Yup.

What a fool. If that DL is a Real ID, that’s all that’s necessary under the SAVE Act. — NOfPlus (@OfPlus) March 26, 2026

Not to mention, if she's already registered, like most of the women she's ranting at, none of it matters anyway.

I’m confused. Is she telling us she’s too dumb to get the paperwork herself? Or she’s too lazy? 🤔 — Beth 🇺🇸 (@heritage_grl) March 26, 2026

Why not both?

Exactly.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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