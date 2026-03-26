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'Rich and Famous' Elizabeth Banks Shares HER Docs to Convince Women They're Too Dumb for Voter ID (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:20 AM on March 26, 2026
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Oh, good, another Hollyweirdo is using her influence to convince women they can't do something because it's too hard and they're too stupid... or something.

You know, Elizabeth Banks has spent a long time pretending she's fighting for women, but holy cow, she doesn't really have much respect for or faith in them.

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We're not sure what she thought she was accomplishing here, showing how she was able to legally change her name for work and had a legal ID, because she did all the things she was supposed to, would somehow prove to women that the SAVE Act would keep them from voting, but here we are.

Just watch her, she thinks she's onto something here:

Post continues:

... in a way, she is really making the case for it. Check it out.

Yup. 

Not to mention, if she's already registered, like most of the women she's ranting at, none of it matters anyway.

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Why not both?

Exactly.

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Just WOW: DataRepublican UNLOADS on Sen. John Thune for 'Pretending to TRY' and Pass the SAVE Act Sam J.
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