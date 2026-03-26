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Abigail Spanberger Stoops to WHOLE New Low As HER VA Redistricting Efforts Prove More and MORE Unpopular

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:15 PM on March 26, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Believe it or not, we are hearing rumblings throughout Virginia that Democrats' redistricting efforts are not going as well as they had hoped, even after dumping tens of millions of dollars into their campaign. Maybe Virginians aren't as dumb and angry as they assumed.

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That, or the messaging has been so deliberately untrue that even Democrats are starting to scratch their heads, wondering why they'd lie so openly about the referendum if they truly were trying to do what made things fair in Virginia.

Except, anyone with any sort of brain in their head can see this is the opposite of fair.

That Democrats are throwing millions of Virginians under the bus so Hakeem Jeffries can be Speaker of the House.

Oh, and did we mention that Spanberger is not trying to get minors to vote in the April election?

It's true:

A successful campaign doesn't try to con minors like this.

Honestly, reading this from her today made this editor sick to her stomach; how desperately evil is Abigail Spanberger? And who did she promise to deliver Virginia to? Jeffries? Soros? Obama?

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She's far too busy coercing our children to vote away their future to do that.

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Mike Cernovich Suggests Bizarrely Unpopular 2028 Ticket Because 'Physically Fit White Men Are Back In'

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS ABIGAIL SPANBERGER REDISTRICTING VIRGINIA VOTER ID

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