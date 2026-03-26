Abigail Spanberger Stoops to WHOLE New Low As HER VA Redistricting Efforts Prove More and MORE Unpopular

Believe it or not, we are hearing rumblings throughout Virginia that Democrats' redistricting efforts are not going as well as they had hoped, even after dumping tens of millions of dollars into their campaign. Maybe Virginians aren't as dumb and angry as they assumed.

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That, or the messaging has been so deliberately untrue that even Democrats are starting to scratch their heads, wondering why they'd lie so openly about the referendum if they truly were trying to do what made things fair in Virginia.

Except, anyone with any sort of brain in their head can see this is the opposite of fair.

That Democrats are throwing millions of Virginians under the bus so Hakeem Jeffries can be Speaker of the House.

Oh, and did we mention that Spanberger is not trying to get minors to vote in the April election?

It's true:

Important note for young Virginians —



🗳️ If you will be 18 years old by Election Day on November 3, you can vote in Virginia’s redistricting referendum!



Register at https://t.co/4fprbHUhcY and vote YES by April 21. — Governor Abigail Spanberger (@GovernorVA) March 26, 2026

A successful campaign doesn't try to con minors like this.

Honestly, reading this from her today made this editor sick to her stomach; how desperately evil is Abigail Spanberger? And who did she promise to deliver Virginia to? Jeffries? Soros? Obama?

Young people will be voting NO in the unconstitutional gerrymandering referendum on April 21st.



Tax & Spend Spanberger lied when she said she cared about affordability. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 26, 2026

But only if you agree with disenfranchising half of the electorate…. — Steffani McGurn (@SteffaniMcGurn) March 26, 2026

You need to apologize to Stephanie Minter’s mom!!! — Storm_Brewin 27 (@27_brewin) March 26, 2026

She's far too busy coercing our children to vote away their future to do that.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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