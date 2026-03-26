FBI Public Affairs Asst. Dir. Ben Williamson EVISCERATES Every Single Conspiracy Joe Kent Has Pushed

Joe Kent has really done a number on himself this past week.

Talk about going on a tour of self-destruction.

Does he really just hate Israel that much? We honestly don't get how an implosion like this happens ... even if the person in question is a dishonest, grifter hack.

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Joe Kent Says FBI Director Kash Patel Blocked Further Investigation Into Charlie Kirk Murder Case: 'it was part of a discussion' https://t.co/FeK30weHId — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 25, 2026

Kent is trying to imply that Patel was protecting Israel.

We know, he's nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

FBI Public Affairs Asst. Dir. Ben Williamson has had enough of the crazy and lies:

A number of people have asked for response to this so here it is: Joe Kent is being a dishonest hack. He worked for the NCTC which is not a law enforcement or investigative agency - he had ZERO role or 1811 investigative authority in this. This is like me saying I was “blocked”… https://t.co/hkfVwU0O5J — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) March 26, 2026

Post continues:

from playing receiver for the Commanders - it’s an issue of having no business or, frankly, ability to do something, not an issue of access. Furthermore, the FBI actually made an early exception and allowed NCTC to assess intelligence reports, and International Terrorism returned zero connections. None. Joe Kent kept making things up anyway. The shameless media tour he’s on reeks of being desperate for attention, and the baseless conspiracy theories he’s spreading about the admin, particularly Charlie’s murder, could very well make it more difficult to get justice for our friend. If he had any shame, Joe Kent should be ashamed of himself.

Luckily for Kent, grifters don't have much shame.

Otherwise, they wouldn't be grifters.

💯 He wanted to go on a wild goose chase and was told to take a hike and stay in his lane. — Zac Kaizen (@ZacKaizen) March 26, 2026

Pretty much.

Imagine how insane one would have to be to hire this guy in the future. In any capacity: public, business, nonprofit.



Zero loyalty, honesty, or principles. — Sia Kordestani (@SiaKordestani) March 26, 2026

Nailed it. He’s a narcissist of the highest order. — MB (@Joie_Mb) March 26, 2026

Something like that.

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