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FBI Public Affairs Asst. Dir. Ben Williamson EVISCERATES Every Single Conspiracy Joe Kent Has Pushed

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:40 PM on March 26, 2026
AP Photo/Jenny Kane

Joe Kent has really done a number on himself this past week. 

Talk about going on a tour of self-destruction.

Does he really just hate Israel that much? We honestly don't get how an implosion like this happens ... even if the person in question is a dishonest, grifter hack.

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Kent is trying to imply that Patel was protecting Israel.

We know, he's nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

FBI Public Affairs Asst. Dir. Ben Williamson has had enough of the crazy and lies:

Post continues:

from playing receiver for the Commanders - it’s an issue of having no business or, frankly, ability to do something, not an issue of access. Furthermore, the FBI actually made an early exception and allowed NCTC to assess intelligence reports, and International Terrorism returned zero connections. None. Joe Kent kept making things up anyway. 

The shameless media tour he’s on reeks of being desperate for attention, and the baseless conspiracy theories he’s spreading about the admin, particularly Charlie’s murder, could very well make it more difficult to get justice for our friend. If he had any shame, Joe Kent should be ashamed of himself.

Luckily for Kent, grifters don't have much shame. 

Otherwise, they wouldn't be grifters.

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Pretty much.

Something like that.

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