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BOMBSHELL: NSA Busted Ukraine Plot to Route MILLIONS Back to Biden Campaign and DNC (10% for the Big Guy)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:15 PM on March 26, 2026
Yahoo

Nothing to see here, just Ukraine discussing ways to route monies given TO THEM back to Biden's 2024 campaign and the DNC.

Yeah, seriously.

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From justthenews:

U.S. intelligence intercepted Ukrainian government communications discussing a plot to route hundreds of millions of American tax dollars earmarked for clean energy in the war-torn country and move them to the United States to enrich then-President Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign and the Democratic National Committee, according to a declassified intelligence report summarizing the intercepts that was obtained by Just the News.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard recently learned of the intercepts and has asked the U.S. Agency for International Development officials to scour for records to see if the plot actually was carried out and whether a criminal referral should be made to the FBI.

Gabbard's team has not found substantive evidence the intercepted allegations were thoroughly investigated during the Biden administration, and the communications are not believed to be tied to Russian disinformation efforts, officials said.

No wonder Biden and Democrats were so determined to send them our tax dollars.

That way, they could keep funding Ukraine and then Ukraine could turn around and route that money back to Democrats. You know, even five years ago, saying something like this out loud would have gotten you called a 'white nationalist conspiracy theorist.'

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Also, convenient, eh?

And those same Democrats are desperately trying to get their power back by robbing millions of Virginians of their representation in Congress.

No wonder they've worked so hard to try and remove Trump ... he's the only one who's been wiling to call them out regardless of how crazy it might have made him sound.

Luckily, he didn't give a single damn how that made him sound.

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