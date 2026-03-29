Because OF COURSE He Did: Locker Room Trans PERV Gets BIG Win in Abigail Spanberger's Virginia (Thread)

Transgender child sex offender Richard Cox (a biological male who thinks he's an ugly woman) received a significant procedural win in Virginia’s 17th Judicial Circuit Court in Arlington.

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Judge Daniel T. Lopez dismissed the loitering charges against Cox related to spending excessive time in female locker rooms. This decision has effectively paused the trial, which prosecutors described as 'basically frozen' or 'in purgatory.'

Because of course he did, it's Arlington.

1/7 ‼️BREAKING NEWS‼️

Transgender child sex offender, Richard Cox, gets a massive win in court today as the Virginia locker room trial is paused.



The Commonwealth Attorneys told me they were “pissed” about the judge’s decision and said that now, “the trial is basically frozen.” pic.twitter.com/qQfClxRg4A — Amy DeLaura (@AmyDeLaura) March 26, 2026

Funny how that happens in blue states, eh?

2/7 Cox wants the loitering charges dismissed, arguing women were complaining because "they don't find my body beautiful."



Cox, a biological man who identifies as transgender, was allowed in the female locker room because Arlington policy allows people to use facilities of their gender identity over biological sex. — Amy DeLaura (@AmyDeLaura) March 26, 2026

Women were complaining because Cox is a total creeper who walked around naked in the women's locker room.

Again, Arlington.

3/7 The Commonwealth spent roughly an hour on Thursday arguing in favor of keeping those charges in place. Witnesses claim Cox, who is still a fully intact male, would walk around the locker room naked for hours. — Amy DeLaura (@AmyDeLaura) March 26, 2026

Hours.

Note, not just women in that locker room, but little girls as well.

4/7 The judge upheld his decision to dismiss the loitering charges. That means the dispute will head next to the court of appeals, where the Virginia Attorney General’s office will argue the case. — Amy DeLaura (@AmyDeLaura) March 26, 2026

Jay Jones.

Are you effing kidding us?

5/7 The Deputy Commonwealth Attorney told me the trial will remain “in purgatory” as the court of appeals decides whether to take the case, a process that could take months. The original trial date was set for April 20. — Amy DeLaura (@AmyDeLaura) March 26, 2026

We would say this is unreal, but at this point, anything goes with progressive judges.

6/7 The case will return to the Arlington County Court for the trial regardless of how the appeals court rules on the loitering charges. — Amy DeLaura (@AmyDeLaura) March 26, 2026

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What a waste of time.

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