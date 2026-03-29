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Because OF COURSE He Did: Locker Room Trans PERV Gets BIG Win in Abigail Spanberger's Virginia (Thread)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:05 AM on March 29, 2026
Abigail Spanberger

Transgender child sex offender Richard Cox (a biological male who thinks he's an ugly woman) received a significant procedural win in Virginia’s 17th Judicial Circuit Court in Arlington.

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Judge Daniel T. Lopez dismissed the loitering charges against Cox related to spending excessive time in female locker rooms. This decision has effectively paused the trial, which prosecutors described as 'basically frozen' or 'in purgatory.'

Because of course he did, it's Arlington. 

Funny how that happens in blue states, eh?

Women were complaining because Cox is a total creeper who walked around naked in the women's locker room.

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Again, Arlington.

Hours.

Note, not just women in that locker room, but little girls as well.

Jay Jones.

Are you effing kidding us?

We would say this is unreal, but at this point, anything goes with progressive judges.

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What a waste of time.

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CRIME JUDGES LAW AND ORDER LAWSUIT TRANSGENDER VIRGINIA

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