Ben Shapiro TORCHES James Fishback for Dropping Pants-on-Fire Lie About His Byron Donalds Interview

We stopped trying to figure out why a faction of the Right has broken off and completely lost its marbles because 'Israel bad', or whatever. Honestly, considering no party has supported Israel more than Republicans, we can't help but question if these people were ever really Republicans at all.

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They are definitely acting more like Democrats with their open antisemitism and, oh yeah, blatant lying about Ben Shapiro.

Like James Fishback.

Ben Shapiro just ENDORSED @ByronDonalds for Governor, calling him a “great ally of Israel and friend of Netanyahu.” pic.twitter.com/HRoQTWAh2G — James Fishback (@j_fishback) March 26, 2026

You know, the guy Trump wouldn't allow at Mar-a-Lago because of his antisemitic statements on Israel, so he went to Taco Bell? The guy who claims he shouldn't have to pay his attorneys because they lost the case?

Not to mention that whole 17-year-old thing ...

Ben Shapiro was more than happy to correct Fishback's lies:

Actually, I never said anything like that. Watch the tape. But then again, you’re a serial liar and fraud who preys on 17-year-olds. https://t.co/B6O66XEH9v — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 27, 2026

Ouch.

We felt that one way over here.

James Fishback is the new Andrew Gillum. pic.twitter.com/f1NemNtswe — Saint James Hartline (@JamesHartline) March 27, 2026

Aww, yes, we remember Gillum. And THAT is brutal, heh.

Posing as an anti-Israel candidate for a statewide office in Florida has to be one of the dumbest political strategies I’ve ever seen.



Wouldn’t work for either party in FL. — Corpo Scribe (@NightCityTimes) March 27, 2026

More than fair point.

@j_fishback is a snake oil salesman. He couldn’t have the honor to pay his lawyer, it’s foolish to expect he will honor the people of Florida. — Scrupulous (@Scrupulous146) March 27, 2026

This did NOT go well for Jim.

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