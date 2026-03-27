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Ben Shapiro TORCHES James Fishback for Dropping Pants-on-Fire Lie About His Byron Donalds Interview

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:50 AM on March 27, 2026
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We stopped trying to figure out why a faction of the Right has broken off and completely lost its marbles because 'Israel bad', or whatever. Honestly, considering no party has supported Israel more than Republicans, we can't help but question if these people were ever really Republicans at all. 

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They are definitely acting more like Democrats with their open antisemitism and, oh yeah, blatant lying about Ben Shapiro.

Like James Fishback.

You know, the guy Trump wouldn't allow at Mar-a-Lago because of his antisemitic statements on Israel, so he went to Taco Bell? The guy who claims he shouldn't have to pay his attorneys because they lost the case?

Not to mention that whole 17-year-old thing ...

Ben Shapiro was more than happy to correct Fishback's lies:

Ouch.

We felt that one way over here.

Aww, yes, we remember Gillum. And THAT is brutal, heh. 

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More than fair point.

This did NOT go well for Jim.

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2026 ELECTIONS BEN SHAPIRO BYRON DONALDS DONALD TRUMP ISRAEL

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