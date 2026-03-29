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HOOBOY: Insurrection Barbie SCHOOLS Pie-Making Libertarian Asking 'Zionists' About Palestinian Catholics

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on March 29, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

As you all know, every once in a while, we come across a post, thread, or debate that needs very little commentary from you, friendly, neighborhood Twitchers... and this back and forth between Insurrection Barbie and The Redheaded libertarian (aww, with the little 'l' even) is one of those debates.

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Woof.

Just sayin'.

It all started with the little 'l' libertarian asking what she clearly thought was a gotcha question of 'zionists.'

Don't make that face ...

Isn't she the one who thought the blood on the victims of October 7th was too pink?

Hrm.

Insurrection Barbie was good enough to jump in:

Wait, it wasn't the evil JOOOOOS? Say it ain't so!

TRHL (we think we did that right) replied:

What? Barbie did answer her ... 

And she answered her again.

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Post continues:

... is not Israel.  

The decrease there had nothing to do with Israel. The entire Middle East is only 4% Christian now. Israel doesn’t control any of that region, except Israel where the Christian population has steadily increased. 

I don’t know how much simpler I can make it for you, I can’t post in crayon.

If only she COULD post in crayon, maybe then the Pie Lady would get it.

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