HOOBOY: Insurrection Barbie SCHOOLS Pie-Making Libertarian Asking 'Zionists' About Palestinian Catholics

As you all know, every once in a while, we come across a post, thread, or debate that needs very little commentary from you, friendly, neighborhood Twitchers... and this back and forth between Insurrection Barbie and The Redheaded libertarian (aww, with the little 'l' even) is one of those debates.

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Woof.

Just sayin'.

It all started with the little 'l' libertarian asking what she clearly thought was a gotcha question of 'zionists.'

Don't make that face ...

I have a serious question for zionists.

Is the plan to displace everyone or just the Muslims?

Will the Palestinian Catholics be allowed to stay? https://t.co/kdj4LoRNMu — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) March 26, 2026

Isn't she the one who thought the blood on the victims of October 7th was too pink?

Hrm.

Insurrection Barbie was good enough to jump in:

Palestinian Christians were roughly 15% of the Palestinian population in 1948. Today they’re under 2%. That collapse didn’t happen because of Israeli settlers.



It happened because of the Islamists.



The rewriting of history isn’t usually a libertarian thing, I thought it was a… https://t.co/9KTia19L4m — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 26, 2026

Wait, it wasn't the evil JOOOOOS? Say it ain't so!

TRHL (we think we did that right) replied:

Zionists are twisting themselves in a pretzel to avoid answering me https://t.co/YJ8h7KJHX0 — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) March 26, 2026

What? Barbie did answer her ...

And she answered her again.

I don’t think I twisted myself into a pretzel. But let me break it down for you even further if that helps.



Bethlehem for instance which was taken over by the Palestinian Authority in 1995 was majority Christian. Now it’s majority Muslim. The Palestinian Authority is not… https://t.co/qw39Eymwxu — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 26, 2026

Post continues:

... is not Israel. The decrease there had nothing to do with Israel. The entire Middle East is only 4% Christian now. Israel doesn’t control any of that region, except Israel where the Christian population has steadily increased. I don’t know how much simpler I can make it for you, I can’t post in crayon.

If only she COULD post in crayon, maybe then the Pie Lady would get it.

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