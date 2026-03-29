HOOBOY: Insurrection Barbie SCHOOLS Pie-Making Libertarian Asking 'Zionists' About Palesti...
VIP
Neera Tanden Asks Why Republicans Hate California ... Who Wants to Tell Her?
X Hilariously MERCILESS As Eric Swalwell FLIPS Over FBI Dir Kash Patel Pushing...
Because OF COURSE He Did: Locker Room Trans PERV Gets BIG Win in...
Acres and Fakers: ‘No Kings’ Speaker Says Land Must Be Given to Indigenous...
Uncrowning Achievement: GOP Account Launches Successful Anti-Tiara Attack on Tim Walz for...
VIP
UN Resolution Declares the Transatlantic Slave Trade 'The Gravest Crime Against Humanity'
'Scripted, Paid, Organized and Fake': Robert De Niro's 'No Kings' Rant Didn't Seem...
Daughter of Somali War Criminal Turned Millionaire Rep. Ilhan Omar Slams America as...
Is This Real? Liberals Deploying the 'Heavies' for Saturday's No Kings Protests
WaPo: Experts Say Iran Images 'Appear to Show' Landmines Scattered by US Forces
Divorced, Miserable, and Vile: Jennifer Welch's Jealous Assault on Younger, Accomplished E...
Training Video Coaches Doctors to Ask Which Body Parts Couples Use in their...
Say It Ain't Snow: Commie Mayor's Snow Shovelers Still Waiting for Their 'Fair...

OOF! Atlantic Writer Asks Why Nobody Trusts Public Health Post-COVID and LOL, IMMEDIATELY Regrets It

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on March 29, 2026
Meme

Atlantic writer, Conor Friedersdorf, thought it would be a good idea to ask X why they lost trust in public health institutions after COVID ... and he wanted 'long, diverse, individualized answers.'

Advertisement

On X.

Yeah, we're not entirely sure what he was thinking, but we're willing to bet he definitely got more than he was asking for.

Ooh, ooh ... we have an answer.

Post continues:

... maybe it was when small businesses were forced to close while big box stores were ‘allowed’ to stay open.

Then again, in Virginia, they tried to shut down churches while leaving abortion clinics and liquor stores open.

Oh, did I mention that our experts claimed the virus was racist as well?

Nothing they did was to protect us.

Everything they did was a power grab.

As usual, that FOO woman is brilliant.

Ahem.

Recommended

X Hilariously MERCILESS As Eric Swalwell FLIPS Over FBI Dir Kash Patel Pushing to Release Fang Bang PROBE
Sam J.
Advertisement

Seriously, he had to know that.

Looks to us like public health did everything they could to LOSE our trust. 

Advertisement

And it was all for political gain. Sorry, not even sorry for saying so.

============================================================

Related:

X Hilariously MERCILESS As Eric Swalwell FLIPS Over FBI Dir Kash Patel Pushing to Release Fang Bang PROBE

Because OF COURSE He Did: Locker Room Trans PERV Gets BIG Win in Abigail Spanberger's Virginia (Thread)

Ben Shapiro TORCHES James Fishback for Dropping Pants-on-Fire Lie About His Byron Donalds Interview

Ship Has SAILED: Bill Melugin Explains How Democrats Lost AGAIN With Senate Passing Partial DHS Funding

FINISH THEM! Scott Bessent BODIES Financial Times for Pushing an Explicitly FALSE Story About His Fed Plans

============================================================

Tags:

ANTHONY FAUCI COVID-19 ERIC SWALWELL FBI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

X Hilariously MERCILESS As Eric Swalwell FLIPS Over FBI Dir Kash Patel Pushing to Release Fang Bang PROBE
Sam J.
HOOBOY: Insurrection Barbie SCHOOLS Pie-Making Libertarian Asking 'Zionists' About Palestinian Catholics
Sam J.
Uncrowning Achievement: GOP Account Launches Successful Anti-Tiara Attack on Tim Walz for ‘No Queens’ Day
Warren Squire
Because OF COURSE He Did: Locker Room Trans PERV Gets BIG Win in Abigail Spanberger's Virginia (Thread)
Sam J.
Acres and Fakers: ‘No Kings’ Speaker Says Land Must Be Given to Indigenous Peoples for U.S. to Be Free
Warren Squire
Neera Tanden Asks Why Republicans Hate California ... Who Wants to Tell Her?
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

X Hilariously MERCILESS As Eric Swalwell FLIPS Over FBI Dir Kash Patel Pushing to Release Fang Bang PROBE Sam J.
Advertisement