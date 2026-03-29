OOF! Atlantic Writer Asks Why Nobody Trusts Public Health Post-COVID and LOL, IMMEDIATELY Regrets It

Atlantic writer, Conor Friedersdorf, thought it would be a good idea to ask X why they lost trust in public health institutions after COVID ... and he wanted 'long, diverse, individualized answers.'

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On X.

Yeah, we're not entirely sure what he was thinking, but we're willing to bet he definitely got more than he was asking for.

A question for everyone: survey data suggests that by the end of the Covid-19 emergency trust in public health institutions had decreased significantly. If you are among the people who reacted that way, why specifically? I'm hoping for long, diverse, individualized answers. — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) March 26, 2026

Ooh, ooh ... we have an answer.

Oh, I dunno. Maybe when a degenerate, drug-addicted criminal was allowed multiple funerals while others were not allowed to have even one.



Or maybe it was when the teachers’ unions were empowered to rob millions and millions of children of their normal lives and education.



Or… https://t.co/jwejRWJICN — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 28, 2026

Post continues:

... maybe it was when small businesses were forced to close while big box stores were ‘allowed’ to stay open. Then again, in Virginia, they tried to shut down churches while leaving abortion clinics and liquor stores open. Oh, did I mention that our experts claimed the virus was racist as well? Nothing they did was to protect us. Everything they did was a power grab.

As usual, that FOO woman is brilliant.

Ahem.

But BLM protests were okay pic.twitter.com/W5IUvySP2g — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 28, 2026

The moment it became not only acceptable, but encouraged, to go out in massively large groups and protest the public health risk of racism but my stepsister died alone in a DC hospital because it was too dangerous for her husband to be by her side. We couldn’t have a funeral for… — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) March 27, 2026

For me, it was being barred from seeing my unborn child’s ultrasounds (because two in a room is acceptable but three is right out). I was then encouraged by medical professionals to join big, sweaty outdoor protests in the infamous DC swelter because racism is a “health crisis.” — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) March 27, 2026

No need for a long answer. They ruined our lives and then did this. pic.twitter.com/ROO4sHbmhE — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) March 27, 2026

Because we were lied to as a means of state control over our lives.



But you knew that. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 28, 2026

Seriously, he had to know that.

They lied about the source of the virus, they lied about its impact, they lied about the efficacy and safety of a vaccine they forced millions to take, they lied about basic biological facts such as the sex binary, they foisted a racist, sexist, homophobic, and dehumanizing… — Joseph Jones (@JoeGayHistorian) March 27, 2026

They told us it was bad to skateboard outside but George Floyd protests were safe. People were not allowed into certain spaces if they weren’t vaccinated/masked. Here’s a survey sent to teachers in my district and a photo of a sign displayed at a school board meeting. pic.twitter.com/E8M6GDfXo5 — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) March 27, 2026

Looks to us like public health did everything they could to LOSE our trust.

For me, it was when the Surgeon General of the United States posted a video claiming that a folded-up T-shirt could protect you from a virus. From there, it just kept spiraling downhill faster and faster. — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) March 27, 2026

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The published letter exempting BLM protesters from COVID restrictions. It was just a few "experts" but the pushback from the rest of the scientific community should have been strong and it was non-existent. — Holden (@Holden114) March 27, 2026

Too many people in powerful positions weren't even following their own rules. https://t.co/Tqy3CxFhmY — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) March 28, 2026

And it was all for political gain. Sorry, not even sorry for saying so.

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