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Iranian Fact-Checks TF Out of 'Comic' Dave Smith on Joe Rogan in DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on March 29, 2026
Gif

Comic Dave Smith made many comments during his recent appearance with Joe Rogan that appear to be untrue.

And he's usually so forthright and honest.

Ahem.

Mersen, who is himself an Iranian, put together a thread fact-checking the comic:

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Here we go:

Post continues:

... anti-government protests face tear gas, arrests, and live ammunition. Crowd numbers come from the state and are unreliable. Example: gov claimed 3M in Tehran (Jan 18), independent estimates ~100–140K in a city of 15M.

Blaming Trump. K.

Post continues:

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The school was reportedly on or near IRGC-controlled land, further limiting transparency. Media can not directly contact families.

That hasn't kept the anti-Israel gang from trying to push this as fact, though.

The regime is not the good guy here. 

We're not sure why these people can't figure that out.

Who knew?

Post continues:

... and cross-verification. Families are often threatened and prevented from speaking publicly.

Sounds like proof to us.

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Of course, Smith wants to downplay the violence and death.

Which seems weird, right?

Post continues:

... highly likely. I can just give you 10 confirmed names off the top of my head that aren’t on that list!

The regime underreporting their evil acts. 

Say it ain't so.

Almost as if Smith is more interested in pushing an agenda than he is in talking about the truth.

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Color us shocked.

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