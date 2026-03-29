Iranian Fact-Checks TF Out of 'Comic' Dave Smith on Joe Rogan in DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread

Comic Dave Smith made many comments during his recent appearance with Joe Rogan that appear to be untrue.

And he's usually so forthright and honest.

Ahem.

Mersen, who is himself an Iranian, put together a thread fact-checking the comic:

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On a recent @joerogan episode, @ComicDaveSmith talked about misinformation on Iran, but ended up spreading several misleading and one-sided claims. As an Iranian, I fact-checked just 3 minutes of what he said and it was already disappointing. Here’s a breakdown 🧵 pic.twitter.com/bhw3nl1gkS — Mersen (@mersen) March 29, 2026

Here we go:

1. "Iranians rose up… in defense of the regime. Hundrends of thousands in Tehran"

❌ False / Misleading: Trump did not say this. He actually urged people to stay at home, not "rise up." Beyond that, the claim ignores reality in Iran: only pro-regime rallies are allowed, while… — Mersen (@mersen) March 29, 2026

Post continues:

... anti-government protests face tear gas, arrests, and live ammunition. Crowd numbers come from the state and are unreliable. Example: gov claimed 3M in Tehran (Jan 18), independent estimates ~100–140K in a city of 15M.

Blaming Trump. K.

2. "165 little girls were killed [So people hate US]."

⚠️ Tragic but needs investigation: The reported toll reached 165, but verification is impossible due to internet shutdowns, lack of independent access, and no full victim list being released. The school was reportedly on or… — Mersen (@mersen) March 29, 2026

Post continues:

The school was reportedly on or near IRGC-controlled land, further limiting transparency. Media can not directly contact families.

That hasn't kept the anti-Israel gang from trying to push this as fact, though.

3. "He killed a few cops." (wrestler case)

❓ Context matters: Amnesty and IHR report the trial lacked due process and relied on confessions obtained under torture.https://t.co/vP2MybqEdI — Mersen (@mersen) March 29, 2026

The regime is not the good guy here.

We're not sure why these people can't figure that out.

4. "Trump: 32,000 protesters killed."

✅ True as a quote: Trump did say this, as reported by media outlets, but he was citing external reporting and was NOT the original source of the figure. — Mersen (@mersen) March 29, 2026

Who knew?

5. "No shred of evidence [For 32K killing]."

❌ False: Evidence exists but is fragmented due to repression. In Iran, where independent journalism and NGOs are restricted, documentation relies on witness testimonies, medical records, burial data, leaked documents, and… — Mersen (@mersen) March 29, 2026

Post continues:

... and cross-verification. Families are often threatened and prevented from speaking publicly.

Sounds like proof to us.

6. "Just one photo of body bags."

❌ False: This downplays the scale of visual evidence. There are huge number of photos and videos showing live fire, mass casualties, hospital raids, vehicles hitting civilians, and rows of body bags across multiple locations.

start here:… — Mersen (@mersen) March 29, 2026

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Of course, Smith wants to downplay the violence and death.

Which seems weird, right?

7. "~3,000 deaths (gov figure)."

⚠️ Misleading use: While officials reported figures around 3,000 (e.g. 3,117), these come from the same authority accused of the violence, in a context where families are threatened and independent investigations are blocked, making underreporting… — Mersen (@mersen) March 29, 2026

Post continues:

... highly likely. I can just give you 10 confirmed names off the top of my head that aren’t on that list!

The regime underreporting their evil acts.

Say it ain't so.

8. "Police stations & mosques were attacked."

⚠️ Unverified: These claims originate mainly from state sources and cannot be independently verified due to internet blackouts and lack of access. In Iran, such locations are also often used by security forces.

In other words, you’re… — Mersen (@mersen) March 29, 2026

9. "These were not peaceful protests."

❌ Misleading: Available evidence shows largely unarmed civilians facing live ammunition. Reports indicate hundreds of minors were killed within days. Even if isolated incidents occurred, the level of force used was massively… — Mersen (@mersen) March 29, 2026

Almost as if Smith is more interested in pushing an agenda than he is in talking about the truth.

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Color us shocked.

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