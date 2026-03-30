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You DON'T Say: WaPo Under SERIOUS Fire for Issuing DAMNING Correction to U.S. Land Mines in Iran Story

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:10 AM on March 30, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

We didn't think the Washington Post could sink any lower ... and yes, by now, after spending decades covering the, we should know better.

They always find a way to sink even lower.

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You know, like coming out against America during the Iran conflict and screeching about landmines we've 'dispersed across a residential area in southern Iran.'

Now, a common sense outlet might think twice about running with something like this, but of course, they're not a common sense outlet.

They hate Trump so much that they are framing America as the villain.

Let that sink in.

That's as believable as the damn landmines in a residential area.

Nope, we did not.

Don't take our word for it:

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We imagine the reporters did not do their due diligence; the moment they saw a possibility to frame Trump and, by default, America as the villain, they ran with it. Because they aren't a news outlet, they're another propaganda arm of the Democratic Party.

Yeah, we know.

Everybody does.

Even WaPo.

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