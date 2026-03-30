You DON'T Say: WaPo Under SERIOUS Fire for Issuing DAMNING Correction to U.S. Land Mines in Iran Story

We didn't think the Washington Post could sink any lower ... and yes, by now, after spending decades covering the, we should know better.

They always find a way to sink even lower.

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You know, like coming out against America during the Iran conflict and screeching about landmines we've 'dispersed across a residential area in southern Iran.'

Now, a common sense outlet might think twice about running with something like this, but of course, they're not a common sense outlet.

Images show what experts say are U.S. land mines dispersed across a residential area in southern Iran.



Human rights groups have long called to ban land mines because of their propensity to harm or kill civilians, often years after conflicts have ended. https://t.co/XtPJkLT1fp pic.twitter.com/ryRpQb9hCF — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 28, 2026

They hate Trump so much that they are framing America as the villain.

Let that sink in.

Remember iran shot down the U.S.S Enterprise. pic.twitter.com/bmZf6ixwqN — Cl.Hoggatt (@ClHoggatt) March 28, 2026

That's as believable as the damn landmines in a residential area.

Yeah. Um. We didnt bomb them with land mines. pic.twitter.com/UNFhIkCi5I — JD (@m5drummer) March 28, 2026

Nope, we did not.

Don't take our word for it:

Heckuva correction.

First of all, even though the text now says Lascanis was invited by the regime, how was this omitted? Either the Post was lied to or the reporters didn't do due diligence. https://t.co/sMZPCzmesQ pic.twitter.com/NLzbz696FL — David Gerstman (@soccerdhg) March 29, 2026

We imagine the reporters did not do their due diligence; the moment they saw a possibility to frame Trump and, by default, America as the villain, they ran with it. Because they aren't a news outlet, they're another propaganda arm of the Democratic Party.

Reminder that the Washington post is a far left propaganda outlet https://t.co/AeiacpPNW6 — BeachBum (@beachbumglum) March 30, 2026

Yeah, we know.

Everybody does.

Even WaPo.

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