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Daniel Goldman Tries Picking a Fight With Elon Musk Over Voter ID and Yeah, That was REALLY REALLY Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on March 30, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

When 80% of Americans support Voter ID, it's wild that any Democrat would ever disagree with it.

And yet, we're seeing them do nothing but complain, shriek, cry, and even block efforts to make Voter ID the law.

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Almost as if they know that if (and when) Voter ID becomes the law, they may never win an election again. Guess we'd be nervous too if our base had so many people who shouldn't be voting in our elections.

We said what we said.

Elon Musk also said what HE said:

If we can't stop bad actors from voting in our elections ... Musk is right.

Which is probably why dipwad Dan Goldman tried to 'correct' him.

SURE, you would, Daniel. Because, you know, asking people with $ 1,000 phones and money for coffee to pay $20 for an ID they need for many facets of American life is just too much to ask.

It's amazing that Democrats think this is a good argument.

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Lying sack of poop could actually be Dan's new title.

Hey, if the title fits.

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Related:

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NYT's Peter Baker Clutches PEARLS Over Trump 'Smearing' Eric Swalwell By Digging Up His Fang Files (LOL!)

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