Daniel Goldman Tries Picking a Fight With Elon Musk Over Voter ID and Yeah, That was REALLY REALLY Dumb

When 80% of Americans support Voter ID, it's wild that any Democrat would ever disagree with it.

And yet, we're seeing them do nothing but complain, shriek, cry, and even block efforts to make Voter ID the law.

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Almost as if they know that if (and when) Voter ID becomes the law, they may never win an election again. Guess we'd be nervous too if our base had so many people who shouldn't be voting in our elections.

We said what we said.

Elon Musk also said what HE said:

It is the end of democracy if voter ID is not passed https://t.co/l5VRstc6ea — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2026

If we can't stop bad actors from voting in our elections ... Musk is right.

Which is probably why dipwad Dan Goldman tried to 'correct' him.

This is such a dumb tweet @elonmusk.



Right wing Heritage found 10 non-citizens votes out of 2 billion since 1992.



The threat to our democracy is the SAVE Act, which denies voting rights to millions.



Issue a free national ID to every citizen and I’ll happily support voter ID. https://t.co/NaXSNmzPa2 — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 28, 2026

SURE, you would, Daniel. Because, you know, asking people with $ 1,000 phones and money for coffee to pay $20 for an ID they need for many facets of American life is just too much to ask.

It's amazing that Democrats think this is a good argument.

Democrats have overwhelmed the system on the local level so it can't be investigated. Support forensic audits in blue and purple states then we'll talk! Till then you are just a lying sack of poop. — Daniel 🇺🇸 (@TomHillsisyphus) March 29, 2026

Lying sack of poop could actually be Dan's new title.

Hey, if the title fits.

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