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Khamenei? REALLY? MI Democrat Senate Candidate Has Some EXPLAINING to do About This Newly-Leaked Audio

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:50 AM on March 30, 2026
AP Photo/Hussein Malla

We knew it was bad in Michigan (hello, that's where Rashida Tlaib was elected), but this is ... impressively bad.

And dark.

Why would any person in America be sad that the head of the terrorist Islamic regime was dead? Like, seriously. Who thinks this way? OH YEAH, Michigan Democrat Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed does.

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Heck, he said so on this leaked audio:

Yikes.

From the Free Beacon:

His remarks came during a conference call with his communications team on March 1, during which the candidate and his communications team discussed his messaging on Operation Epic Fury. The previous day, Feb. 28, an Israeli airstrike killed the Iranian dictator, who, as president of Iran and then as the country's supreme leader starting in 1989, oversaw the murder and torture of political opponents inside Iran and deadly terrorist attacks against the country's enemies, including hundreds of Americans.

"I also want to remind you guys that there are a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad today. So, like, I just don't want to comment on Khamenei at all. Like, I don't think it's worth even touching that," El-Sayed told his campaign team.

Holy Hell.

Double yikes.

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While we've seen similar behavior in other states (heck, even Virginia), this leaked audio is more than eye-opening.

Sounds like it.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MICHIGAN AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

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