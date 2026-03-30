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So Much THIS! Mike Rowe Politely FLUSHES Elitist Hollywood Snob Jimmy Kimmel and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:00 PM on March 30, 2026
AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

Mike Rowe was less than impressed with Jimmy Kimmel talking smack about plumbers.

Oh, sure, Kimmel has tried walking it back already, but we can't help but share what Rowe said about the wealthy, elitist who think she's better than blue-collar workers.

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Note: We did have issues pulling Rowe's post from X, but we were able to get the copy, so you can read the whole thing:

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Bingo.

Remember when Democrats claimed they were the party of the poor? Of the working man? Of the blue collar workers?

Yeah, not so much.

Ours too!

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Related:

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YIKES --> MI Democratic Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed's 'Pro-Khamenei' Audio Leaks and It's a DOOZY

ME-OOOUCH! AOC and Ana Kasparin Get Into VICIOUS Back and Forth About Who Hates Israel MORE and POPCORN

There's Just Something REALLY Annoyingly Stupid About Gavin Newsom Whining Over Gas Prices

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