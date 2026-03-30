Feeding Our Future Defendant Sentenced to One Year in Prison for Part in...
Konnichiwa, Japan! Americans and Japanese Bond on X Over BBQ'd Meats and Mutual...
Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor, Your Unruly Theater Kids: Statue of Liberty...
Take Your Meds: Sam Stein and NYT Share 'An Architectural Look' at the...
David Axelrod's Snotty Dig at Trump's Ballroom Hits Obama RIGHT in His ......
No More Kids for the Peasants: Sunny Hostin on The View Calls Childbearing...
NYC Mayor Mamdani Calls Wife 'Private' While Taxpayers Fund Her Security — Her...
Report About Largest Population Decline in the US Earns Newsom and Bass a...
FEAR: Check Out Eric Swalwell's Face When He Realizes WHOSE Hand He's Shaking...
Trump Pays TSA Agents! Dems Pissed! 'No Kings' Rallies Fail! Iran Over In...
So Much THIS! Mike Rowe Politely FLUSHES Elitist Hollywood Snob Jimmy Kimmel and...
VIP
Let's Check on National Test Scores While AFT President Randi Weingarten Screeches About...
Daniel Goldman Tries Picking a Fight With Elon Musk Over Voter ID and...
EPIC, (Nay, LEGENDARY) Post Takes Every No Kings Rally Mouth-Breathing, Chest-Thumping Pro...

Democrat Says It Would be UNFAIR to Take HIS Salary During the Government Shutdown HE Forced (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:10 PM on March 30, 2026
ImgFlip

Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) just gave America a master class in elite hypocrisy during a fresh government shutdown standoff. 

In a clip now blowing up online, the House Armed Services Committee ranking member insisted that blocking congressional salaries would be an unfair 'leverage point' to force a deal and reopen the government. After all, lawmakers have important work to do. 

Advertisement

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry. Our sides ... 

But when it comes to rank-and-file federal employees—think TSA screeners, Border Patrol agents, and other essential workers who are forced to show up without guaranteed paychecks—Smith seemed perfectly comfortable letting them twist in the wind as political pawns.

Watch:

The same guy who pulls in a comfortable six-figure salary thinks it’s cruel and unusual to make members of Congress feel any financial pinch, yet he’s fine using lower-paid workers as bargaining chips in the budget brawl over DHS funding and border security priorities.

And they wonder why their approval rating is lower than in the toilet.

Or maybe they don't because it sure seems like they don't care.

Normies don't get to go on vacation when their work isn't done - why do we allow such things from our public servants? THEY WORK FOR US.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

They shouldn't be able to exempt themselves from ANYTHING.

============================================================

Related:

David Axelrod's Snotty Dig at Trump's Ballroom Hits Obama RIGHT in His ... Butt-UGLY Presidential Center

FEAR: Check Out Eric Swalwell's Face When He Realizes WHOSE Hand He's Shaking at Recent Town Hall (Pic)

So Much THIS! Mike Rowe Politely FLUSHES Elitist Hollywood Snob Jimmy Kimmel and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Daniel Goldman Tries Picking a Fight With Elon Musk Over Voter ID, and Yeah, That was REALLY, REALLY Dumb

EPIC (Nay, LEGENDARY) Post Takes Every No Kings Rally Mouth-Breathing, Chest-Thumping Protester APART

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

BORDER PATROL CONGRESS DHS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Konnichiwa, Japan! Americans and Japanese Bond on X Over BBQ'd Meats and Mutual Respect
FuzzyChimp
Take Your Meds: Sam Stein and NYT Share 'An Architectural Look' at the New White House East Wing
Grateful Calvin
David Axelrod's Snotty Dig at Trump's Ballroom Hits Obama RIGHT in His ... Butt-UGLY Presidential Center
Sam J.
Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor, Your Unruly Theater Kids: Statue of Liberty Arrested at 'No Kings' Rally
justmindy
FEAR: Check Out Eric Swalwell's Face When He Realizes WHOSE Hand He's Shaking at Recent Town Hall (Pic)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement