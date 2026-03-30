Democrat Says It Would be UNFAIR to Take HIS Salary During the Government Shutdown HE Forced (Watch)

Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) just gave America a master class in elite hypocrisy during a fresh government shutdown standoff.

In a clip now blowing up online, the House Armed Services Committee ranking member insisted that blocking congressional salaries would be an unfair 'leverage point' to force a deal and reopen the government. After all, lawmakers have important work to do.

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HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry. Our sides ...

But when it comes to rank-and-file federal employees—think TSA screeners, Border Patrol agents, and other essential workers who are forced to show up without guaranteed paychecks—Smith seemed perfectly comfortable letting them twist in the wind as political pawns.

Watch:

WOW: Democrat Adam Smith says that taking away his salary would be an unfair "leverage point" to end a government shutdown.



But it's totally fine to use people who don't make NEARLY as much as he does as a "leverage point." pic.twitter.com/VjVT27kej8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 30, 2026

The same guy who pulls in a comfortable six-figure salary thinks it’s cruel and unusual to make members of Congress feel any financial pinch, yet he’s fine using lower-paid workers as bargaining chips in the budget brawl over DHS funding and border security priorities.

And they wonder why their approval rating is lower than in the toilet.

Or maybe they don't because it sure seems like they don't care.

Better yet they should be forced to remain in the chamber (where they cannot fundraise) until agreement is reached. — LFG America 🇺🇸 (@LHF1970) March 30, 2026

Normies don't get to go on vacation when their work isn't done - why do we allow such things from our public servants? THEY WORK FOR US.

Every member of Congress should have to live by the same laws and rules they impose on American citizens.



NO EXCEPTIONS

NO ALLOWANCES



The people are sick and tired of these political elites ruling over us. They are suppose to be serving us, not ruling us. — kotalo (@edkotalo) March 30, 2026

They shouldn't be able to exempt themselves from ANYTHING.

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