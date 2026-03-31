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Take the L, BRO! MI Dem Abdul El-Sayed Tries Backpedaling on His Leaked Khamenei Audio, Blames TRUMP

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on March 31, 2026
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

As Twitchy readers know, Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed was caught on audio directing his peeps to stay away from commenting on Khamenei's death as there would be people in the community who were 'sad about it.' 

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You read that right.

That anyone living in America would be saddened by the death of the head of the Islamic terrorist regime should be unheard of and yet, here we are.

And here he is now backpedaling and blaming Trump for making him say it or something.

Check out his statement:

This is literally all Democrats have.

TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP

Well, that and blaming the Jews for everything wrong in the world, but we digress. You guys can already guess how his statement has gone over:

Illegally.

K.

Oopsies.

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He's covering his own backside. That's all.

BINGO. Every single time.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MICHIGAN AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

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WOOF, Dick! We've Seen a Lot of Posts That Age POORLY But This From Dick Blumenthal About ICE Is a DOOZY Sam J.
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