Take the L, BRO! MI Dem Abdul El-Sayed Tries Backpedaling on His Leaked Khamenei Audio, Blames TRUMP

As Twitchy readers know, Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed was caught on audio directing his peeps to stay away from commenting on Khamenei's death as there would be people in the community who were 'sad about it.'

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You read that right.

That anyone living in America would be saddened by the death of the head of the Islamic terrorist regime should be unheard of and yet, here we are.

And here he is now backpedaling and blaming Trump for making him say it or something.

Check out his statement:

This is literally all Democrats have.

TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP

Well, that and blaming the Jews for everything wrong in the world, but we digress. You guys can already guess how his statement has gone over:

Michigan's a one-party state so "illegally" obtained is just as much BS as the rest of his response. https://t.co/nk4uEKhu63 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) March 31, 2026

Illegally.

K.

This just sounds like the exact thing he and his comms team talked about in the clip lol — Baron Samedi (@BaronSamedi92) March 30, 2026

I guess he won’t talk about this then pic.twitter.com/MP25Nf4Wh6 — Big Judith Energy (@beeschoolbonds) March 31, 2026

Oopsies.

Look at him pretend to be American and care about our soldiers. Disgusting. — Distant (@Distant_Warrior) March 31, 2026

He's covering his own backside. That's all.

BINGO. Every single time.

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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