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DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Post TORCHES Daily Mail's Garbage Headline About Charlie Kirk Assassin's Case

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:20 AM on March 31, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

There's misleading and then there's whatever the Hell this is supposed to be.

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Talk about a loaded headline.

Pun intended.

Of course, our pals at the Daily Mail know the headline is misleading, they just don't care. KanekoaTheGreat explains:

Post continues:

... an exit wound. 

The bullet shattered on impact.

"Inconclusive" means insufficient evidence to draw any conclusion.It doesn't mean the bullet "did NOT match" the rifle like the headline says.

It doesn't mean the bullet "did NOT match" the rifle like the headline says.The defense wants to use "inconclusive" as exculpatory evidence — but the prosecution wants to run chemical or molecular analysis comparing the jacket alloy to ammunition recovered with the gun.

Unlike tool mark analysis, it doesn't require an intact bullet.

The defense is trying to block that testing from happening.

That's the nuance of the real story.

But the Daily Mail isn't exactly interested in the real story. No no, they're far more interested in handing the crazies and conspiracy theorists fresh meat which they know will garner them the clicks and taps they depend on.

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Some might even say deliberately misleading.

Not even close.

Karma is only a b-word when you're one first.

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ATF CRIME FIREARMS GUN CONTROL LAW AND ORDER

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