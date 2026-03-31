DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Post TORCHES Daily Mail's Garbage Headline About Charlie Kirk Assassin's Case

There's misleading and then there's whatever the Hell this is supposed to be.

Bullet used to kill Charlie Kirk did NOT match rifle allegedly used by suspect Tyler Robinson, new court filing claims https://t.co/l70QXvGBrb — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) March 30, 2026

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Talk about a loaded headline.

Pun intended.

Of course, our pals at the Daily Mail know the headline is misleading, they just don't care. KanekoaTheGreat explains:

What a misleading headline from The Daily Mail.



The ATF ran a tool mark analysis on a bullet jacket fragment recovered from Charlie's autopsy.



The result was "inconclusive" — not "no match."



The jacket was too fragmented to compare, which also partially explains the lack of… https://t.co/hAfq65nomB pic.twitter.com/SzCvutbtek — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 31, 2026

Post continues:

... an exit wound. The bullet shattered on impact. "Inconclusive" means insufficient evidence to draw any conclusion.It doesn't mean the bullet "did NOT match" the rifle like the headline says. It doesn't mean the bullet "did NOT match" the rifle like the headline says.The defense wants to use "inconclusive" as exculpatory evidence — but the prosecution wants to run chemical or molecular analysis comparing the jacket alloy to ammunition recovered with the gun. Unlike tool mark analysis, it doesn't require an intact bullet. The defense is trying to block that testing from happening. That's the nuance of the real story.

But the Daily Mail isn't exactly interested in the real story. No no, they're far more interested in handing the crazies and conspiracy theorists fresh meat which they know will garner them the clicks and taps they depend on.

Why are you trying to cause further fractures on the American right with this obvious clickbait trash? — Megan Basham (@megbasham) March 31, 2026

The defense is questioning the procedures used for matching the bullet. Completely misleading. — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 31, 2026

Some might even say deliberately misleading.

Inconclusive and "do not match" are not the same thing. — Zac Kaizen (@ZacKaizen) March 31, 2026

Not even close.

I'm so sick of this BS clickbait. SICK of it. May every single one of you get back what you're putting out into the universe. It won't be fun. — Pam D (@soirchick) March 31, 2026

Karma is only a b-word when you're one first.

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