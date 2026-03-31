RUH-ROH: New FBI Update on Eric Swalwell's FANG BANG FILES Should Scare the Flatulence Right Out of Him

Looks like the FBI is not at all concerned about Eric Swalwell's cease-and-desist nonsense and continues to work on the Eric Swalwell files for public release.

Funny how hard Swalwell is fighting against the release of his files, when he's spent years bragging about how no one is above the law and that nobody should be able to keep such things from the American people.

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Blah blah blah.

So, knowing the FBI is unfazed and unimpressed with Swalwell's temper tantrum and will be working all week and through the weekend to prepare the files for public release is a welcome update.

NEW: Sources tell ABC News that FBI agents will be working all week and through the weekend to prepare the Eric Swalwell files for public release



California Governor candidate Eric Swalwell had a relationship with CCP spy Christine Fang (Fang Fang)



The House Ethics Committee… pic.twitter.com/emyQo5bOnD — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 31, 2026

Post continues:

... launched an investigation, but the investigation was quickly dismissed under Biden in May 2023 Fang Fang abruptly left the United States amid the widening FBI investigation

How strange. Why oh WHY would the Biden admin have dismissed an investigation into the very serious claims about Swalwell having an inappropriate relationship with a Communist Chinese Spy? And then gosh, why would that spy BOLT so quickly?

And of course, the biggest question is, if there is nothing to hide, WHY is Swalwell fighting so hard to hide it?

This is going to be SO MUCH FUN, unless of course, you're Eric Swalwell.

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