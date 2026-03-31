Sounds FAMILIAR: Scott Jennings Has Entirely TOO MUCH FUN Owning Eric Swalwell for Hiding Fang-Fang Files

As Twitchy readers know, Eric Swalwell does NOT want old files from the decade-old investigation into him and his Communist Chinese spy girlfriend to be released. In fact, he's gotten himself a few attorneys to try to prevent the inevitable.

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Breaking news: Attorneys for Rep. Eric Swalwell demanded in a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel that the bureau refrain from releasing decade-old investigative files involving the congressman’s purported ties to a suspected Chinese intelligence operative. https://t.co/AfBzYylPJn — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 30, 2026

Ironic, ain't it?

Scott Jennings took to X Tuesday to skewer the breathtaking hypocrisy on display by Swalwell and his attorneys.

While Swalwell has spent years beating the drum for transparency when it suits his side, the sudden urge for secrecy over files that have been gathering dust at the DOJ has even the most casual observer raising an eyebrow.

Decades old files being held at DOJ, you say? Huh. Something about this seems very familiar. https://t.co/URfJhqTEwi — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 31, 2026

It certainly does sound familiar.

Hrm. Where have we heard this before?

Kash should send them to Schiff's office. The press will have it in the AM papers. — Mark (@SaltWater651) March 31, 2026

Fair point. The only representative more prolific at leaking info is, allegedly, Swalwell himself, anyway.

Oops, we weren't supposed to say that out loud. Our bad.

Why is he panicking??? What’s in those files 🧐 pic.twitter.com/3v5vZxOWZw — Brooke (@FaithOverFear47) March 31, 2026

Enquiring minds want to know.

Oh now he doesn't want files released. Wonder why?!?😁 — JustSoYouKnow✝️🇺🇸🦅 (@JSYKRobert) March 31, 2026

Ooh, ooh ... we know.

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