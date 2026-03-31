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Sounds FAMILIAR: Scott Jennings Has Entirely TOO MUCH FUN Owning Eric Swalwell for Hiding Fang-Fang Files

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:30 PM on March 31, 2026
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, Eric Swalwell does NOT want old files from the decade-old investigation into him and his Communist Chinese spy girlfriend to be released. In fact, he's gotten himself a few attorneys to try to prevent the inevitable.

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Ironic, ain't it?

Scott Jennings took to X Tuesday to skewer the breathtaking hypocrisy on display by Swalwell and his attorneys.

While Swalwell has spent years beating the drum for transparency when it suits his side, the sudden urge for secrecy over files that have been gathering dust at the DOJ has even the most casual observer raising an eyebrow.

It certainly does sound familiar.

Hrm. Where have we heard this before?

Fair point. The only representative more prolific at leaking info is, allegedly, Swalwell himself, anyway. 

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