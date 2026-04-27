Hakeem Jeffries Is BIG MAD That Karoline Leavitt Got DIRECTLY Over the Target and Carpet Bombed the Dems

During Monday's White House press briefing, Karoline Leavitt responded to the attempted assassination at Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner with several reality checks about Democrat rhetoric.

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A lengthy thread from RNC Research helped provide each and every receipt while Leavitt gave the Dems a self-awareness check:

.@PressSec brings the RECEIPTS on Democrats' dangerous rhetoric aimed at President Trump and his administration.



"When you have people in positions of power that are saying things like this every single day for YEARS, you are inspiring violence..." pic.twitter.com/Pp1VYQHRmh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 27, 2026

However, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who some call "Temu Obama or maybe even "Dollar Store Barack" if you're so inclined, was offended by the fact that Leavitt was directly over the target.

Jeffries claimed that Leavitt took previous Dem comments out of context, which is laughable:

Pissed off Hakeem Jeffries calls Karoline Leavitt a disgrace and a stone cold liar.



"She had the nerve to stand up there and read talking points of statements that Democrats have made all taken out of context."pic.twitter.com/6aHCri4U7M — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 27, 2026

The "context" in all these remarks seems pretty clear, Hakeem.

"Clean up your own house" first, said Jeffries:

Hakeem Jeffries responds to Karoline Leavitt:



She wants to lecture us about civility? Get lost. Clean up your own house before you have anything to say to us. pic.twitter.com/1N7TPn3Yid — Acyn (@Acyn) April 27, 2026

Jeffries tells Leavitt to "clean up your own house" two days after a guy with a manifesto that sounds like it could have been written by congressional Democrats tried to assassinate her boss. These people are irreparably insane.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

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