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Hakeem Jeffries Is BIG MAD That Karoline Leavitt Got DIRECTLY Over the Target and Carpet Bombed the Dems

Doug P. | 9:10 PM on April 27, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

During Monday's White House press briefing, Karoline Leavitt responded to the attempted assassination at Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner with several reality checks about Democrat rhetoric.

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A lengthy thread from RNC Research helped provide each and every receipt while Leavitt gave the Dems a self-awareness check: 

However, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who some call "Temu Obama or maybe even "Dollar Store Barack" if you're so inclined, was offended by the fact that Leavitt was directly over the target. 

Jeffries claimed that Leavitt took previous Dem comments out of context, which is laughable: 

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The "context" in all these remarks seems pretty clear, Hakeem. 

"Clean up your own house" first, said Jeffries: 

Jeffries tells Leavitt to "clean up your own house" two days after a guy with a manifesto that sounds like it could have been written by congressional Democrats tried to assassinate her boss. These people are irreparably insane.

*****

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