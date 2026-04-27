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Karoline Leavitt Says Dems Have Spent YEARS Inspiring Violence and This Thread Has the Receipts

Doug P. | 3:00 PM on April 27, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Today at the White House press briefing, Karoline Leavitt reminded the gathered media, just two days after the latest assassination attempt on President Trump, that the Democrats continue their violent, hateful and flat-out BS rhetoric.

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She's right, and the examples are many.

RNC Research has a lengthy thread showing Democrats repeatedly spewing hate and Hitler comparisons: 

What a quality individual.

Oh, they do.

Schiff spelled "Southern Poverty Law Center" and "Rashida Tlaib" wrong. 

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Has anybody ever asked AOC do define "fascism"? That could be fun to watch. Ditto for this person:

So yeah, why would these lefties ever get pushed over the edge to try and shoot Trump?

Beto doesn't look like he could punch his way through a sheet of tinfoil. 

The Iranian regime's biggest cheerleader in the U.S. Senate has spoken.

Goldman's already paving his way to becoming the most dishonest dolt in the House. 

Those earmuffs are smarter than this woman. 

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If anything's a "threat to democracy" it's one of the Seditious Six. 

Tough guy. And the fire remark shows just how self-unaware Governor Hairgel is.

One thing's for sure: We don't send the best and brightest to Washington, DC. 

Again, he's talking about the SPLC.

What a dirtbag.

Somebody in history used lies to foment anger against a group of people, but it wasn't Trump, Sen. Ossoff. And you're doing the same. Stop projecting.

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Of course, Ellison's idea of a "fascist dictator" is somebody who tries to eliminate the fraud he's allowed to take place in his state. 

Coming from the woman who was installed as the party's nominee without a vote after the Dems shoved Biden out the door, that's incredibly rich. 

These idiots really need to get new material. 

Democracy is always "in peril" when the Democrats don't win. Go figure.

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Amazingly (or maybe not so much) these Dems refuse to acknowledge the connection of what they say to what ultimately happens.

The rightful governor of Georgia has spoken!

Doesn't this guy have some Somalian daycare frauds to look into? 

Heck, Walz even recently "joked" about Trump being dead. And Tampon Tom and the rest think THEY are on the good side? 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and violent, hateful, unhinged rhetoric.

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