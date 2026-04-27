Karoline Leavitt Says Dems Have Spent YEARS Inspiring Violence and This Thread Has the Receipts

Today at the White House press briefing, Karoline Leavitt reminded the gathered media, just two days after the latest assassination attempt on President Trump, that the Democrats continue their violent, hateful and flat-out BS rhetoric.

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.@PressSec brings the RECEIPTS on Democrats' dangerous rhetoric aimed at President Trump and his administration.



"When you have people in positions of power that are saying things like this every single day for YEARS, you are inspiring violence..." pic.twitter.com/Pp1VYQHRmh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 27, 2026

She's right, and the examples are many.

🧵Examples of Democrats' violent rhetoric https://t.co/PFhsTFzDPd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2026

RNC Research has a lengthy thread showing Democrats repeatedly spewing hate and Hitler comparisons:

Abdul El-Sayed: “When they go low, we don’t go high. We take them to the mud and choke them out.”pic.twitter.com/d62288bArD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2026

What a quality individual.

Abigail Spanberger: "Let your rage fuel you."pic.twitter.com/78U6q5m947 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2026

Oh, they do.

Adam Schiff: President Trump "has emboldened and elevated white nationalists and antisemites."pic.twitter.com/bjMy3bR5bh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2026

Schiff spelled "Southern Poverty Law Center" and "Rashida Tlaib" wrong.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “This fascist administration didn’t come from anywhere... We’re gonna fight.”pic.twitter.com/U1vldjPY1w — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2026

Has anybody ever asked AOC do define "fascism"? That could be fun to watch. Ditto for this person:

Ayanna Pressley: “Donald Trump is a fascist.”pic.twitter.com/K3twQLNdX8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2026

So yeah, why would these lefties ever get pushed over the edge to try and shoot Trump?

Beto O'Rourke: "We don't await the punch thrown by these would-be fascists to land. We punch first, and we punch harder."pic.twitter.com/9xTXdvSV38 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2026

Beto doesn't look like he could punch his way through a sheet of tinfoil.

Chris Murphy: President Trump “is the most significant threat to American democracy since the Civil War.”pic.twitter.com/N1zGscc9SB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2026

The Iranian regime's biggest cheerleader in the U.S. Senate has spoken.

Dan Goldman: President Trump is "paving the way ... to become an Adolf Hitler."pic.twitter.com/6H6p4sUYr4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2026

Goldman's already paving his way to becoming the most dishonest dolt in the House.

Delia Ramirez: Republicans are "fascists."pic.twitter.com/QsLRCfMLq1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2026

Those earmuffs are smarter than this woman.

Elissa Slotkin: President Trump is an “existential threat to democracy.”pic.twitter.com/80HyshfdXM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2026

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If anything's a "threat to democracy" it's one of the Seditious Six.

Gavin Newsom: "We're fighting fire with fire, and we're gonna punch these sons of bitches in the mouth." pic.twitter.com/Mek4NAAczM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2026

Tough guy. And the fire remark shows just how self-unaware Governor Hairgel is.

Gregory Meeks compares the Trump administration to the Iranian "Ayatollah."pic.twitter.com/CUb2CYadWB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2026

One thing's for sure: We don't send the best and brightest to Washington, DC.

Hakeem Jeffries: Republicans are pushing "white supremacy"— invoking Jim Crow, the KKK, and lynching.pic.twitter.com/Z2PqsOZS0G — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2026

Again, he's talking about the SPLC.

Jamie Raskin: Republicans are a "fascist political party."pic.twitter.com/civT1URRj7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2026

What a dirtbag.

Jon Ossoff compares President Trump and his administration to white supremacists and Nazis: "They imitate the blood and soil rhetoric of history’s worst regimes."pic.twitter.com/IMYi5mLujT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2026

Somebody in history used lies to foment anger against a group of people, but it wasn't Trump, Sen. Ossoff. And you're doing the same. Stop projecting.

Keith Ellison calls President Trump an "aspiring fascist dictator."pic.twitter.com/Ib7uhfduDn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2026

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Of course, Ellison's idea of a "fascist dictator" is somebody who tries to eliminate the fraud he's allowed to take place in his state.

Kamala Harris calls President Trump a "tyrant" and compared him to a "communist dictator."pic.twitter.com/dXRNKoEgDD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2026

Coming from the woman who was installed as the party's nominee without a vote after the Dems shoved Biden out the door, that's incredibly rich.

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez: Republicans are “fascist.”pic.twitter.com/KwGE3klVFx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2026

Mark Pocan: "Trump is taking the role of a fascist authoritarian."pic.twitter.com/P3c7AYsPX5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2026

Maxwell Frost: Republicans are "fascist authoritarians."pic.twitter.com/jBTCcwEbhx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2026

These idiots really need to get new material.

Raphael Warnock: President Trump's agenda "an authoritarian project" and "democracy itself is very much in peril."pic.twitter.com/OMxsfX4p96 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2026

Democracy is always "in peril" when the Democrats don't win. Go figure.

Roy Cooper calls President Trump a "threat" and a "dictator" two days before the assassination attempt against him in Butler.pic.twitter.com/jAjBxDAwHc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2026

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Amazingly (or maybe not so much) these Dems refuse to acknowledge the connection of what they say to what ultimately happens.

Stacey Abrams invokes Hitler & Chavez when trying to smear President Trump: “Economic populism raised up Hitler… it raised up Hugo Chavez… and we watched it raise up Trump.”pic.twitter.com/tnQirWv8nB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2026

The rightful governor of Georgia has spoken!

Tim Walz: "No one has ever been more dangerous to this country than Donald Trump, and he is a fascist to his core."pic.twitter.com/qSG3DI02vK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2026

Doesn't this guy have some Somalian daycare frauds to look into?

Heck, Walz even recently "joked" about Trump being dead. And Tampon Tom and the rest think THEY are on the good side?

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and violent, hateful, unhinged rhetoric.

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