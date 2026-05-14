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Southern Specters: Dem Hakeem Jeffries Says the ‘Ghosts of the Confederacy’ Are Haunting the Nation

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:52 AM on May 14, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Red state redistricting is causing panic in the Democrat Party. The advent of redrawn congressional maps favoring Republicans is making it unlikely that Democrats will retake the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterm election. Not only that, Republicans are splitting up blue race-based congressional districts due to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling them unconstitutional. Democrats are fuming that they will no longer benefit from racism. Aw, too bad. Democrat Hakeem Jeffries is not handling his party’s recent misfortunes very well.

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He’s ranting about Jim Crow and ‘the ghosts of the Confederacy.' (READ)

LMFAO!! Hakeem Jeffries just had a schizophrenic MELTDOWN on camera as his party gets pummeled in redistricting, and can no longer benefit from race-drawn seats

"The GHOSTS of the Confederacy has afflicted the United States Supreme Court majority, and is INVADING and HAUNTING the nation right now!"

"We know this unprecedented assault on black political representation, the likes of which we have not seen since the Jim Crow era."

His ridiculous rant is more desperation than apparition. (WATCH)

Jeffries is mistaking his party’s weepy boo-hoos for ghostly boos.

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Posters say Jeffries is right, but he’s really describing his own party and its racist history, not Republicans. 

Ghosts, you say? Well, Democrats have always been adept at cutting eye-holes in white sheets.

One commenter has noticed that everything good that the Republicans are doing is being labeled ‘Jim Crow’ by Democrats.

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Jim Crow laws ended more than 60 years ago. The 1960s are where the Democrat Party is stuck. We’re fine burying them there and getting on with our ghost-free lives here in the 21st century. 

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DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING HAKEEM JEFFRIES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES REDISTRICTING SUPREME COURT

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