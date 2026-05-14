Southern Specters: Dem Hakeem Jeffries Says the ‘Ghosts of the Confederacy’ Are Haunting the Nation

Red state redistricting is causing panic in the Democrat Party. The advent of redrawn congressional maps favoring Republicans is making it unlikely that Democrats will retake the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterm election. Not only that, Republicans are splitting up blue race-based congressional districts due to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling them unconstitutional. Democrats are fuming that they will no longer benefit from racism. Aw, too bad. Democrat Hakeem Jeffries is not handling his party’s recent misfortunes very well.

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He’s ranting about Jim Crow and ‘the ghosts of the Confederacy.' (READ)

LMFAO!! Hakeem Jeffries just had a schizophrenic MELTDOWN on camera as his party gets pummeled in redistricting, and can no longer benefit from race-drawn seats "The GHOSTS of the Confederacy has afflicted the United States Supreme Court majority, and is INVADING and HAUNTING the nation right now!" "We know this unprecedented assault on black political representation, the likes of which we have not seen since the Jim Crow era."

His ridiculous rant is more desperation than apparition. (WATCH)

🚨 LMFAO!! Hakeem Jeffries just had a schizophrenic MELTDOWN on camera as his party gets pummeled in redistricting, and can no longer benefit from race-drawn seats



"The GHOSTS of the Confederacy has afflicted the United States Supreme Court majority, and is INVADING and HAUNTING… pic.twitter.com/K8ScTAVHOM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 13, 2026

Temu Obama becomes even more hysterically deranged by the day. It's hilarious to watch. — Dave (@DilligafDave01) May 13, 2026

“The ghosts of the Confederacy are haunting America!” 😂 Oh my God, he's such a joke. — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) May 13, 2026

Jeffries is mistaking his party’s weepy boo-hoos for ghostly boos.

Posters say Jeffries is right, but he’s really describing his own party and its racist history, not Republicans.

He’s actually right when you know that the Confederacy was the Democrat lead south. The “ghost of the confederacy” is the democrats trying to bring back segregation and racist policies. — geekenvogue (@geekenvogue) May 13, 2026

So they want segregation based on skin color and calling it a Jim Crow event which was segregation based on skin color. — Leigh 💕 (@leighmkay) May 14, 2026

The Democrat Party sleeps with the ghosts of the Confederacy every night. It's their legacy. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) May 13, 2026

“The GHOSTS of the Confederacy” is a great name for the Democratic Party. — AJ (@Mr_Alex_Graham) May 13, 2026

Ghosts, you say? Well, Democrats have always been adept at cutting eye-holes in white sheets.

One commenter has noticed that everything good that the Republicans are doing is being labeled ‘Jim Crow’ by Democrats.

Jim Crow - GA Election Integrity Act 2021

Jim Crow - Voter ID required

Jim Crow - DOJ sues for voter rolls

Jim Crow - Save America Act

Jim Crow - Ending unconstitutional racial districts



I don't know who this Jim Crow guy is, but it sounds like he wants free and fair elections. — Barry Hall (@KissforKolber) May 13, 2026

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Calling every disagreement ‘Jim Crow’ is exactly why people stopped taking the term seriously. pic.twitter.com/YTa2IMojKh — Jordan Barrand (@0X_Barrand) May 13, 2026

They just love bringing up Jim Crow... It's 2026!! Stop it already. — Normal Gay Psychiatrist (@NormalGayPsych) May 13, 2026

Most of us weren’t even alive when Jim Crow laws were still in effect. — Christopher (@cdfrith64) May 13, 2026

Jim Crow laws ended more than 60 years ago. The 1960s are where the Democrat Party is stuck. We’re fine burying them there and getting on with our ghost-free lives here in the 21st century.

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