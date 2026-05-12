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Politico ‘Journo’ Warns Republicans They’ll Be Called ‘Racists’ for Umpteenth Time If VRA Redraws Proceed

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:49 AM on May 12, 2026
Meme

The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled that states cannot use the Voting Rights Act to draw race-based congressional districts. In the aftermath of that ruling, Republican lawmakers in red states have moved to redraw their state’s congressional maps to better favor the GOP in the upcoming midterm elections. The elimination of racist race-based districts has sent Democrats into a frenzy. Politico’s Jonathan Martin has a ‘warning’ for redistricting-happy Republicans: If they don’t stop, Democrats are going to call them 'racist' for the umpteenth time. Oh no!

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Martin is serious, which makes the ‘threat’ heads-up even more hilarious. (READ)

It’s incredible how Democrats are unable to see that they’re actually the racists they believe Republicans to be.

The ending of race-based voting districts is the epitome of anti-racism. But, that’s not going to stop ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats from pushing equality as racist.

Per the Politico article:

But let’s live in reality, shall we?

The images of white Republican legislators wearing MAGA flags to vote, Black lawmakers being jostled by white police officers, and the only four African Americans to represent Louisiana in Congress since Reconstruction sitting together pleading for Black districts speak louder than any words. And that was just last week. The ads write themselves.

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Democrats have cried ‘racism’ too many times. Republicans are now immune to whatever power the accusation once had.

Posters say it’s the only thing Democrats know how to do, though. It’s been their go-to attack for decades now.

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Exactly. To the Democrat Party, everyone and everything they don’t like is linked to racism, Nazism, fascism, Russia, etc. It’s all just annoying background noise to be ignored now.

Commenters say the legacy media will play its normal role in helping their fellow Democrats despite pushing the Orwellian message that ending race-based districts is racism.

Sadly, most Democrats reject reason and logic.

They maintain that black voters are losing their voice in Tennessee if a black Republican replaces a white Democrat.

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It only provides Democrats another opportunity to flaunt their racism. They won’t hesitate to cast a black Republican as not really black simply because of their party affiliation. Anyway, thanks for the warning, Jonathan.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY POLITICO REDISTRICTING REPUBLICAN PARTY SUPREME COURT

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