Politico ‘Journo’ Warns Republicans They’ll Be Called ‘Racists’ for Umpteenth Time If VRA Redraws Proceed

The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled that states cannot use the Voting Rights Act to draw race-based congressional districts. In the aftermath of that ruling, Republican lawmakers in red states have moved to redraw their state’s congressional maps to better favor the GOP in the upcoming midterm elections. The elimination of racist race-based districts has sent Democrats into a frenzy. Politico’s Jonathan Martin has a ‘warning’ for redistricting-happy Republicans: If they don’t stop, Democrats are going to call them 'racist' for the umpteenth time. Oh no!

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Martin is serious, which makes the ‘threat’ heads-up even more hilarious. (READ)

Republicans need to think for more than 10 seconds about what they’re inviting w a post-VRA seat grab



For starters:



handing Democrats about the easiest possible messaging imaginable



My latest:https://t.co/wEsVDsbT8F — Jonathan Martin (@jmart) May 11, 2026

Yeah, we know.



It’s a flood of “THEY’RE BRINGING BACK JIM CROW!”



That horse was ridden to death long ago but sure, go ahead for the umpteen-millionth time. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 11, 2026

Oh no, Democrats are going to falsely call us "racists" again while telling black people that they are too stupid to get ID. — WhiskeySilverball (@WhiskeySlvrBall) May 11, 2026

It’s incredible how Democrats are unable to see that they’re actually the racists they believe Republicans to be.

The ending of race-based voting districts is the epitome of anti-racism. But, that’s not going to stop ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats from pushing equality as racist.

Per the Politico article:

But let’s live in reality, shall we? The images of white Republican legislators wearing MAGA flags to vote, Black lawmakers being jostled by white police officers, and the only four African Americans to represent Louisiana in Congress since Reconstruction sitting together pleading for Black districts speak louder than any words. And that was just last week. The ads write themselves.

Never been tried before. 🙄 — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) May 11, 2026

Hearing this for the very first time pic.twitter.com/E1QhWN6poN — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 11, 2026

Democrats have cried ‘racism’ too many times. Republicans are now immune to whatever power the accusation once had.

Posters say it’s the only thing Democrats know how to do, though. It’s been their go-to attack for decades now.

Wait a minute. You mean to tell us that Democrats and their PR media wing outlets like Politico will cast Republicans as racists??



Wow. This messaging has never been tried before. Very new. Very groundbreaking discovery you’ve made. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 11, 2026

Oh noes!!!!

August 14, 2012 CBS News

Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday told a diverse crowd here, including many African-Americans, that presumptive Republican nominee Mitt Romney would "put you all back in chains" by unshackling Wall Street.https://t.co/VyK9tVqVjP — Jim (@MaullidoTao) May 11, 2026

Yeah, whatever we do, we don’t want to be called names. Being called names is the WORST!😱 — Mark Voelker (@MarkVoelker1) May 11, 2026

Perish the thought!!!



Jeeves! My smelling salts! — Ho Lee Kow (@HoLeeKow2) May 11, 2026

Whatever will we DO?



😬 — Joseph Miller (@JosephamillerII) May 11, 2026

Who cares. Dems have been calling us violent, Nazi, Russian bot RACISTS since Geo Bush. Nobody cares. — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) May 11, 2026

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Exactly. To the Democrat Party, everyone and everything they don’t like is linked to racism, Nazism, fascism, Russia, etc. It’s all just annoying background noise to be ignored now.

Commenters say the legacy media will play its normal role in helping their fellow Democrats despite pushing the Orwellian message that ending race-based districts is racism.

That only really has a chance of working if the propaganda press plays along with messaging lies and carries all of their water. Which, admittedly, they all will. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 11, 2026

Black voters who left the party did so because of racial pandering like this. The messaging on the VA decision screams "ownership" of Black voters.



Black voters don't want to be owned by Democrats. — AAE (@AAC0519) May 11, 2026

It is a heavy load even for the propaganda press. "Ending discrimination by race is racist" is so illogical even some Democrats would consider it an insult to their intelligence. — DDeardorff (@USADeardorff) May 11, 2026

Sadly, most Democrats reject reason and logic.

They maintain that black voters are losing their voice in Tennessee if a black Republican replaces a white Democrat.

How can you square that the TN seat being redistricted is splitting a seat held by an old white Democrat, and the likely replacement is a black Republican woman. Arguably if it's about race only then black voters will be more represented after redistricting. pic.twitter.com/F8p8M0v6Eg — Noah Daniels (@noahdaniels65) May 11, 2026

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Its simple. She's not Black if she's a Republican. — King of Magadonia (@Marlarkey_Joe) May 11, 2026

It only provides Democrats another opportunity to flaunt their racism. They won’t hesitate to cast a black Republican as not really black simply because of their party affiliation. Anyway, thanks for the warning, Jonathan.

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