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Ashley Allison Makes Scott Jennings’ Point That Ending Race-Based Districts Doesn’t Suppress Black Voters

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:29 PM on May 10, 2026
Twitchy

More than a week ago, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Voting Rights Act could not be used to make race-based congressional districts. This naturally sent Democrats into a tizzy since they specialize in creating black-majority districts. Democrats argue that this is the end of ‘black representation’ and black representatives. Their argument is undermined by black candidates winning elections in white-majority districts and white candidates winning in black-majority districts. Tennessee’s District 9, which is mostly in Memphis, is a black-majority district that proves black voters can and do choose to be represented by white officials. Republican commentator Scott Jennings knows this reality. On Saturday, during CNN's State of the Union program, Democrat Ashley Allison, who argues that a ‘black district’ is being eliminated by elected Republican lawmakers in Tennessee, couldn't see that she was actually agreeing with Jennings.

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Check it out. (WATCH)

We ask ourselves that same question every time Jennings appears on CNN.

Posters say Democrats will continue to undermine their own arguments if they honestly respond to straightforward questions.

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Getting Democrats to admit their racism unintentionally is always enlightening.

The Memphis-area ‘black district’ that keeps electing a white guy is the rake Democrats can’t avoid and keep stepping on.

DISENFRANCHISING MYTH

The "Black district" is Tennessee's 9th, represented by Steve Cohen since 2007. Cohen is white. Cohen has crushed Black Democratic primary challengers in this same majority-Black district, including Nikki Tinker in 2008 and Tomeka Hart in 2012. Black voters in Memphis picked the white Democrat over Black challengers, repeatedly. So the argument that splitting the district disenfranchises Black voters has always been a myth. The voters made their choice. The Democrats just didn't like it being noticed.

NOW EVERYONE KNOWS

— Brian Bullock | Everyone Knows (@EveryoneKnws1) May 10, 2026

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Democrats who attest that only a black person can represent a black voter are going to be furious if/when a black Republican is elected to the 9th district because of the Tennessee Republicans’ redrawn congressional map.

The Democrats' racism will be undeniable when they claim that black Republican is not a real black person.

Democrats don’t believe that black Republicans can truly represent black voters; only black Democrats can supply that function. Which is why they constantly deride black Republicans and question their ‘blackness.’ In the end, Democrats only care about one thing: power. And they’re furious that they’re losing it.

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BLACK LIVES MATTER DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING REDISTRICTING REPUBLICAN PARTY SUPREME COURT

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