Ashley Allison Makes Scott Jennings’ Point That Ending Race-Based Districts Doesn’t Suppress Black Voters

More than a week ago, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Voting Rights Act could not be used to make race-based congressional districts. This naturally sent Democrats into a tizzy since they specialize in creating black-majority districts. Democrats argue that this is the end of ‘black representation’ and black representatives. Their argument is undermined by black candidates winning elections in white-majority districts and white candidates winning in black-majority districts. Tennessee’s District 9, which is mostly in Memphis, is a black-majority district that proves black voters can and do choose to be represented by white officials. Republican commentator Scott Jennings knows this reality. On Saturday, during CNN's State of the Union program, Democrat Ashley Allison, who argues that a ‘black district’ is being eliminated by elected Republican lawmakers in Tennessee, couldn't see that she was actually agreeing with Jennings.

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Check it out. (WATCH)

🚨 LIB: You’re splitting a black district in Memphis!



SCOTT JENNINGS: Is the rep there black? [He’s white]



LIB: Black people can like people who don’t look like them



SCOTT: EXACTLY! Race doesn’t decide politics. Black voters are still franchised. 🫳🏻🎤 pic.twitter.com/nPLBQBnQb4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 10, 2026

She just said that Tennessee created congressional districts that were 3000 miles long.

This is AOC level stuff here. — Jamie Gillman (@gillman_ja48237) May 10, 2026

Lost me at “stretching 3,000 miles.” Moron — RicoAmnesia (@RHathcock) May 10, 2026

How in the world is @ScottJenningsKY able to keep a straight face listening to that nonsense. 🤣 — 𝐊𝐞𝐲𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐒ö𝐳𝐞 (@fake_keysersoze) May 10, 2026

We ask ourselves that same question every time Jennings appears on CNN.

Posters say Democrats will continue to undermine their own arguments if they honestly respond to straightforward questions.

Checkmate, lib! This is like playing chess with a toddler.



Woke leftists don't know how to argue. That's why they've created an echo chamber to amplify their dumb takes and get people to vote based on their feelings. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 10, 2026

Scott basically asked one question and their whole argument stepped on a rake. — The Double Standard Desk (@Varerbird) May 10, 2026

Getting Democrats to admit their racism unintentionally is always enlightening.

The Memphis-area ‘black district’ that keeps electing a white guy is the rake Democrats can’t avoid and keep stepping on.

DISENFRANCHISING MYTH The "Black district" is Tennessee's 9th, represented by Steve Cohen since 2007. Cohen is white. Cohen has crushed Black Democratic primary challengers in this same majority-Black district, including Nikki Tinker in 2008 and Tomeka Hart in 2012. Black voters in Memphis picked the white Democrat over Black challengers, repeatedly. So the argument that splitting the district disenfranchises Black voters has always been a myth. The voters made their choice. The Democrats just didn't like it being noticed. NOW EVERYONE KNOWS — Brian Bullock | Everyone Knows (@EveryoneKnws1) May 10, 2026

The Democrats have no basis for this argument, and they consistently put up spokespeople who are inarticulate.



Byron Donalds is a black man representing an overwhelmingly white district. Huh?



The last laugh in TN will occur when the black R woman wins Steve Cohen's old seat. — Jeff Hard Author (@AuthorHard) May 10, 2026

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Democrats who attest that only a black person can represent a black voter are going to be furious if/when a black Republican is elected to the 9th district because of the Tennessee Republicans’ redrawn congressional map.

The Democrats' racism will be undeniable when they claim that black Republican is not a real black person.

O have been reliably informed that Black people can not be represented by someone who doesn’t look like them

I’m am told that constantly by left wing racists — THEY ALL KNEW!! (@ccochrane64) May 10, 2026

wouldn't guaranteeing a black rep for a specific district disenfranchise everyone else in that district? — Edward, The Political Loudmouth and SciFi Author (@Geek4Maga_redux) May 10, 2026

Obviously. That's what Democrats want.



All this outrage is just them being mad that they lost. Nothing more. — BigRigPhilosophy (@ShadowBannedUSA) May 10, 2026

Democrats don’t believe that black Republicans can truly represent black voters; only black Democrats can supply that function. Which is why they constantly deride black Republicans and question their ‘blackness.’ In the end, Democrats only care about one thing: power. And they’re furious that they’re losing it.

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