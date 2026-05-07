Hear That Sound? It's Millions of Democrats CRYING OUT Over Sean Spicer's Recent Redistricting Update

Ever since Virginia Democrats screwed over millions of rural Virginians by trying to redistrict them, their voice, and their vote out of existence, red states have come to the table to do their part to 'level the playing field.'

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We put that in quotations because that's the garbage Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries (who is not even a damn Virginian) used to justify what they were trying to do.

And now, those same Democrats are big mad at Republicans for beating them at their own game.

Perhaps they should have just left Virginia alone ... but OH NO.

Sean Spicer shared the latest numbers via redistricting and Democrats are going to hate them:

REDISTRICTING UPDATE



Florida (currently 20R-8D) +4 GOP



Virginia (currently 5R-6D) - waiting on Virginia Supreme Court



Louisiana (currently 4R–2D): +1 GOP Likely

The state is actively redrawing its congressional map. After the SCOTUS ruling struck down the existing map,… — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) May 7, 2026

Post continues (and it's a long one):

... Republican Gov. Jeff Landry delayed the May 16 congressional primaries (while keeping other races on schedule). The legislature (in regular session) is working on a new map that could eliminate one or both Democratic-held majority-Black districts. Litigation over the primary delay is ongoing, but the process is moving forward with SCOTUS expediting implementation of its new map. Alabama (currently 5R–2D): LIKELY +1 GOPRepublican Gov. Kay Ivey called a special legislative session (beginning early May) to redraw the congressional map. The House has already approved a measure to potentially alter primaries (scheduled for May 19) if courts permit the new map. Officials hope to implement changes before the 2026 elections, targeting the two Democratic seats. Alabama also has a pending related appeal that could be affected. Tennessee (currently 8R–1D): LIKELY +1 GOPRepublican Gov. Bill Lee called a special legislative session (beginning early May) specifically to review and redraw the congressional map. The focus is breaking up the single Democratic-held district centered on majority-Black Memphis. This is one of the more advanced efforts among the states listed. Mississippi (currently 3R–1D): NO CHANGE Gov. Tate Reeves called a special session for May 20, but it is limited to redistricting the state’s Supreme Court (judicial) districts in response to a separate VRA-related case and the Callais ruling’s impact on race-based districting standards. There is no active legislative push or special session focused on congressional districts for the 2026 elections. Some discussion of congressional changes has occurred informally, but timing and legal constraints make it unlikely the current map will change before November. South Carolina (currently 6R–1D): POTENTIAL +1 GOPThe Republican-controlled House voted 87-27 on May 6–7 to approve a resolution allowing lawmakers to reconvene after the regular session ends and redraw the congressional map, explicitly targeting the majority-Black 6th District held by longtime Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn. A new map could be introduced as soon as May 7–8, with committee hearings to follow. The proposal now requires Senate approval (two-thirds vote). Earlier statements from some GOP leaders called full redistricting this year “unlikely” due to timing, but the House action has advanced the effort. Primaries are approaching (around June), so any changes would face logistical and potential legal hurdles.

We've said it once we've said it 100 times to our pals on the left; play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

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