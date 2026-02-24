VA Republican Wren Williams Just GOES OFF on Democrats in Session and HOT DAMN, This Is AMAZING (Watch)

As a Virginian, this editor has seen many people understandably questioning where the heck Virginia Republicans are as Governor In Name Only Spanberger and her merry band of commies wreck the state, and up to this point, we were also sort of wondering where they were.

Advertisement

Surely, someone is ready to speak up and call BS on all of this, right? RIGHT?!

And yup. There is - that someone is Republican Wren Williams, who represents the 47th House District in Virginia.

Bro just went OFF. Seriously.

Watch this:

Sometimes you just have to say what everybody else is thinking... pic.twitter.com/rvqfHCG7ZX — Wren Williams (@WrenWilliamsVA) February 24, 2026

Full disclosure: we have watched this about a dozen times, and it gets funnier every time because you can hear hissing, growling, and grumbling in the background as Democrats quietly disagree with Willias.

We cover a lot of Democrats here at Twitchy, and we have covered some of the worst (looking at you, Hillary Clinton), but Virginia Democrats are a special breed of awful. This redistricting push is especially dirty because they're deliberately trying to confuse Virginians into voting their voices away by claiming their efforts to gerrymander the state will make it 'fair' when in reality, it gives Democrats incredible amounts of power.

Basically, Democrats want Fairfax County to run the state.

And they lie, claiming that's fair.

Told you, they're really horrible here.

Thank you Delegate @WrenWilliamsVA 👏👏👏

It’s so refreshing to finally watch a Republican telling it like it is. https://t.co/8XSo3OAj6N — Yael Levin 🇺🇸🇮🇱🗽 (@Yael4Hanover) February 24, 2026

Finally. Indeed.

Thank you Wren! Way to tell it these Communists! Sadly, I live in Fairfax County and around the Communist Virginia Democrats. They have destroyed NOVA and want to destroy the whole state. — Julie Perry for Congress (VA-10) (@Julie4Virginia) February 24, 2026

There are still based Virginians https://t.co/kEbdAUsStO — Andrew "Drew" Mullins (@realDrewMullins) February 24, 2026

And thank God for that.

============================================================

Related:

Lefties Celebrating US Women's Hockey Team for Dissing Trump Are In for a RUDE (Hilarious) Awakening

OMG-LOL! He Went THERE! Gavin Newsom Just Threw the First 2028 Punch ... at Kamala Harris and WOW (Watch)

Now, THIS Is Embarrassing: Katie Porter Has Reached PEAK Desperation (Ask Me How I Know)

'He's DEFINITELY Flailing': CNN's Harry Enten Just TORCHED Gavin Newsom's 2028 Ambitions and OOF (Watch)

Former WaPO Hag Claims WNBA Gets More Viewers Than NHL in Big Gotcha, BUT There's Just 1 BIG Problem

============================================================

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Twitchy's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.