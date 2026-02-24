Jessica Tarlov Rages As USA Men's Hockey Shuts Down Trump-Hating Liberals
VA Republican Wren Williams Just GOES OFF on Democrats in Session and HOT DAMN, This Is AMAZING (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on February 24, 2026
Gif

As a Virginian, this editor has seen many people understandably questioning where the heck Virginia Republicans are as Governor In Name Only Spanberger and her merry band of commies wreck the state, and up to this point, we were also sort of wondering where they were.

Surely, someone is ready to speak up and call BS on all of this, right? RIGHT?!

And yup. There is - that someone is Republican Wren Williams, who represents the 47th House District in Virginia.

Bro just went OFF. Seriously. 

Watch this:

Full disclosure: we have watched this about a dozen times, and it gets funnier every time because you can hear hissing, growling, and grumbling in the background as Democrats quietly disagree with Willias.

We cover a lot of Democrats here at Twitchy, and we have covered some of the worst (looking at you, Hillary Clinton), but Virginia Democrats are a special breed of awful. This redistricting push is especially dirty because they're deliberately trying to confuse Virginians into voting their voices away by claiming their efforts to gerrymander the state will make it 'fair' when in reality, it gives Democrats incredible amounts of power. 

Basically, Democrats want Fairfax County to run the state.

And they lie, claiming that's fair.

Told you, they're really horrible here.

Finally. Indeed.

And thank God for that.

