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DSA Crowd Bullies Hakeem Jeffries Off Stage with 'You're Next' Boos While Screaming 'Free Palestine'

justmindy
justmindy | 9:50 AM on June 24, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Last night, Hakeem Jeffries was speaking when it was announced terrorist sympathizer Claire Valdez had won her primary and basically her seat in Congress.

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The crowd wasn't really interested in listening to him speak as is clear from their reaction.

Jeffries is widely expected to be the next Speaker of the House if the Democrats win the majority in the mid-terms in November. This crowd was fully bullying him. 

They literally were screaming at him that they plan to get rid of him as soon as possible. 

Then, they started chanting about their one and only policy stance ... 'Free Palestine'. To be a Democrat these days, you need not care about Americans ... just people in a fairy tale land called 'Palestine'.

It's quite clear that DSA is doing its level best to get rid of Black politicians and their center of power in the Democrat Party. They run the party now.

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It's actually awful and would not have even been imagined just 10 years ago. It's going to get really, really bad. 

This is how that crowd feels about Jeffries. They probably aren't going to be thrilled when and if he is the new House Speaker. Yikes. This might be what Dems in Disarray looks like.

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America could certainly stop financing these 30-something year old students who keep taking out student loans and going to school so they don't have to pay them back.

That's the truth. 

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY HAKEEM JEFFRIES PALESTINIANS

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