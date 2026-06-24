DSA Crowd Bullies Hakeem Jeffries Off Stage with 'You're Next' Boos While Screaming 'Free Palestine'

Last night, Hakeem Jeffries was speaking when it was announced terrorist sympathizer Claire Valdez had won her primary and basically her seat in Congress.

The moment NY1 called the race for @claireforny at her party in Bushwick pic.twitter.com/OICNIVkE87 — katie honan (@katie_honan) June 24, 2026

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The crowd wasn't really interested in listening to him speak as is clear from their reaction.

The reaction from the crowd to @RepJeffries pic.twitter.com/hxqaFQCLdT — katie honan (@katie_honan) June 24, 2026

Jeffries is widely expected to be the next Speaker of the House if the Democrats win the majority in the mid-terms in November. This crowd was fully bullying him.

And a “you’re next” chant pic.twitter.com/KIuQPG5ckN — katie honan (@katie_honan) June 24, 2026

They literally were screaming at him that they plan to get rid of him as soon as possible.

Then, they started chanting about their one and only policy stance ... 'Free Palestine'. To be a Democrat these days, you need not care about Americans ... just people in a fairy tale land called 'Palestine'.

Ah yes, the future of the Democratic Party, white 20-something’s chanting for the downfall of one of the most prominent Black politicians in US History. 🙄 — Nate (@NateTeachBklyn) June 24, 2026

It's quite clear that DSA is doing its level best to get rid of Black politicians and their center of power in the Democrat Party. They run the party now.

The optics of a mostly white crowd chanting "you're next" to the likely First Black Speaker of the House aren't spectacular. 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/xSwBL58swv — Shabazz Stuart (@ShabazzStuart) June 24, 2026

It's actually awful and would not have even been imagined just 10 years ago. It's going to get really, really bad.

I hope he’s eventually defeated 💁🏻‍♀️, he’s a war criminal and a secret Trump supporter https://t.co/Fj5QJd5pg4 — Bronx Dominicana, proud Duarte supporter 🏳️🇩🇴 (@samlee31624987) June 24, 2026

Black Jeffries voter here: he don't got the heart. He's next. And shame on you. https://t.co/pIzzwpsT6J — Unnatural Abomination (@CmonThenBKNY) June 24, 2026

Wake up babe, it’s time for your bad faith Identity Politics https://t.co/UnaYgoDInN — The Legend of OhioGanja (@copiumboofer) June 24, 2026

This is how that crowd feels about Jeffries. They probably aren't going to be thrilled when and if he is the new House Speaker. Yikes. This might be what Dems in Disarray looks like.

I’m not saying we should ban graduate school. But we need to shut it down until we find out what the Hell is going on. https://t.co/blHXGSmnL5 — Eli Lake (@EliLake) June 24, 2026

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America could certainly stop financing these 30-something year old students who keep taking out student loans and going to school so they don't have to pay them back.

My guy, these are YOUR people.



YOURS.



That whole urbanist agenda you been muling for, taking cars off the road and making major thoroughfares of the city "bus lanes"?



That's gonna hurt WORKING CLASS BLACKS throughout the Boroughs, and YOU support.



Cops, firefighters and… https://t.co/3BObcZZj5u — Isaiah L. Carter 🇺🇸 (@IsaiahLCarter) June 24, 2026

That's the truth.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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