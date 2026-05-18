Stacey Abrams Helpfully Points Out Why Dems Are in Freakout Mode After SCOTUS Nuked Racial Gerrymandering

Democrat House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries' "maximum warfare" and "F around and find out" attempted tough talk has backfired in epic fashion on his party.

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The Dems are calling what's happened "Jim Crow 2.0" and other things (of course -- the race card is all they've got), but the reality of the situation is that they've sawed off the same branch they were sitting on.

Self-proclaimed rightful governor of Georgia, Stacey Abrams, made it abundantly clear why the Left is in panic mode:

🚨 HOLY CRAP. Democrat Stacey Abrams just admitted Democrats might lose *191* STATE LEGISLATIVE SEATS — on top of the 19-20 seats lost to the end of racial gerrymandering



It's not just Congress. State legislative districts are racially drawn, and SCOTUS just caused APOCALYPSE… pic.twitter.com/L9yMI59OIL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 18, 2026

Abrams: "With these new maps, we know that analysis by Fair Fight and Black Voters Matters show that we could lose 19 to 20 congressional seats, but we could lose up to 191 state legislative seats!"

"And in the South, those state legislators draw city council districts, county commission districts, school board districts, and they draw state legislative lines."

Thanks for the good news, Ms. Abrams!

This person keeps losing elections handily and just keeps getting invited as a moral authority despite being an election denier… pic.twitter.com/5rXL30g7hh — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 18, 2026

"Election denial" is perfectly fine if a Democrat is doing it.

The interesting part is they did this to themselves — Lori Shemek, PhD (@LoriShemek) May 18, 2026

The Dems should really give themselves a pat on the back for starting the redistricting battle. It's working out well so far... for the Republicans.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress while the Democrats lie about voters being "disenfranchised."

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