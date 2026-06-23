LIVE Election Results With TWITCHY! Primary Night in New York, Maryland, and South Carolina

It's hard to believe we're covering more and MORE 2026 primaries across the country, but here we are. This time it's New York, Maryland, and South Carolina.

Stay with Twitchy LIVE as the results come in from some of the most-watched and anticipated primaries of the 2026 election cycle so far.

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And as you all know, thanks to our partnership with Decision Desk HQ, you can see all the live results below.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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