Anti-Semite Hasan Piker Goes on Foul-Mouthed Rant, Vows to Destroy Rep. Ritchie Torres (WATCH)

Hasan Piker doesn't like Ritchie Torres. He's big mad Torres won his primary Tuesday night because he supports Israel and Piker is a massive Anti-Semite. He made a video election night threatening Torres. (Piker's language is foul so please make sure not to watch at work or around little ears)

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Hasan Piker calls out Ritchie Torres after nine of his endorsed candidates win in New York primaries



"Ritchie Torres I know you won tonight. I'll see you in two years, motherf****r. I'm coming for you, Richie.



Sit on that f****n seat for the next two years. I hope you remember… pic.twitter.com/rjRcMzcgtA — Popstonox (@Popstonox) June 24, 2026

Basically, Piker said he is coming for Torres in two years and Torres will lose in two years. It was a very nasty diatribe.

A coked-up Los Angeles millionaire threatening that he's "coming for" a clean cut Black guy that grew up in the Bronx and got elected there and throwing on some cool implicit Jewish conspiracy theories is not the cool look Hasan thinks it is. Very skinhead chic. https://t.co/rXEeL4ANXD — Not a Good Jewish Girl✡️ (@estherzelda0514) June 25, 2026

To be clear, he is not from 'Los Angeles'. He was born in America and then taken to Turkey to grow up. He has no youthful attachment to America. He is in this country trying to stir up dissension, much like his Uncle Cenk. He's awful and dangerous.

i dont want to be in the same party as these people tbh https://t.co/EsFxpKt6dy — mari (@maribooboo7) June 24, 2026

Hasan is a monster.

It's so weird how all the bad guys in the world keep making everything in American politics about being anti-Israel just like how China, Russia, and the Mullahs all want them to. https://t.co/fYx2XLATfQ — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) June 24, 2026

These people get the tiniest bit of power and they go on coked up supervillain-esque revenge fantasy rants against their enemies.



And noticeably, their enemies are always Democrats. They never have anywhere close to this smoke for Republicans. https://t.co/ddGvyXOyYW — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) June 25, 2026

Uh, no. He goes off on Republicans very frequently. He is just focused on Democrats right now because of the primary season. They are hijacking the Democrat Party to accomplish their goals.

Yeah this guy should be deported. https://t.co/yTtsS5AgXx — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) June 24, 2026

He was born in America, unfortunately. This is why birthright citizenship should not be a thing.

In two years’ time, Hasan Piker will be in jail for supplying material relief to the communist government of Cuba, in violation of US sanctions. https://t.co/HHosxKwbpU — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) June 24, 2026

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Please consider the psychology and character of someone who behaves this way in public and then consider what they may be like when they think no one is watching. https://t.co/AFiRAlksgL — Alex גדעון בן װעלװל (@JewishWonk) June 24, 2026

He's probably someone who shocks his dog. That's exactly the kind of person that scum ball is. He's nasty and vile and hopefully that Cuba trip will ruin him eventually.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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