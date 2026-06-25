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Anti-Semite Hasan Piker Goes on Foul-Mouthed Rant, Vows to Destroy Rep. Ritchie Torres (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy | 3:35 PM on June 25, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Hasan Piker doesn't like Ritchie Torres. He's big mad Torres won his primary Tuesday night because he supports Israel and Piker is a massive Anti-Semite. He made a video election night threatening Torres. (Piker's language is foul so please make sure not to watch at work or around little ears) 

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Basically, Piker said he is coming for Torres in two years and Torres will lose in two years. It was a very nasty diatribe. 

To be clear, he is not from 'Los Angeles'. He was born in America and then taken to Turkey to grow up. He has no youthful attachment to America. He is in this country trying to stir up dissension, much like his Uncle Cenk. He's awful and dangerous. 

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Hasan is a monster.

Uh, no. He goes off on Republicans very frequently. He is just focused on Democrats right now because of the primary season. They are hijacking the Democrat Party to accomplish their goals. 

He was born in America, unfortunately. This is why birthright citizenship should not be a thing. 

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He's probably someone who shocks his dog. That's exactly the kind of person that scum ball is. He's nasty and vile and hopefully that Cuba trip will ruin him eventually. 

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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