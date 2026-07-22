'America Deserved It' Streamer Hasan Piker Now Proudly Displays Framed Burning Twin Towers On Set

We speak often of Hasan Piker, Twitch Streamer and Nepo-Nephew of Cenk Uygur. Many times, he's said he believes America deserved 9/11.

Hasan Piker: America deserved 9/11 pic.twitter.com/ziVWQ1fZMG — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) July 21, 2026

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Hasan is the worst example of an anchor baby. He was born here and then he was whisked off to Istanbul, Turkey where he was reared to hate America. Then, when he was an adult, he came back to America to work for his P**S Uncle and now he spreads hate every day to disgruntled young Americans. What a world!

Well, now he has new artwork on his set.

Hasan Piker now displays a framed 9/12 newspaper showing the Twin Towers in flames behind him on stream pic.twitter.com/02cCOBjMnQ https://t.co/b6I8ZOrHx4 — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) July 21, 2026

The Supreme Court should have ruled against birthright citizenship for no other reason than this guy exists.

Sad, but true.

“I just want free healthcare bro” https://t.co/YNtKvmZZbp — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) July 22, 2026

Sure, pal.

This guy is, by all accounts and in every way, a traitor to America.



McCarthyism clearly didn’t go far enough. The moderate solution is to deport him. https://t.co/qYFRHR0Fn2 — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminlee) July 22, 2026

Unfortunately, the Supreme Court made that impossible. He should definitely be on a watch list, though.

Zohran’s BFF now showing a framed photo of the Twin Towers in flames.



Mamdani, Bernie, AOC, Ihlan Omar, Ro Khanna have all appeared on this maniac’s podcast. The New York Times has glazed him repeatedly. https://t.co/1qbXRxCnPb — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 22, 2026

He is currently campaigning with many Democrat candidates. He is often with Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. Will El-Sayed be asked if he agrees with this? Listen, we all know El-Sayed DOES agree, but will he at least lie and pretend he doesn't also hold that abhorrent view?

If you care about liberal democracy, Hasan is not on your team.



It's important to understand this.



Democrats cannot embrace extremists who cheer on our adversaries. Doing so is profoundly irresponsible and will be perceived as repugnant by the vast majority of the country. https://t.co/eYx9xpIdnZ — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) July 22, 2026

See, moderate Democrats say stuff like this, but they'll vote for the candidates Mamdani supports and who believe the same things Piker does.

I wish Trump was the fascist they say he is. Piker needs to be deported to an extrajudicial internment camp. https://t.co/b6z0Fojwk5 — 🇺🇸 Based Americana 🇺🇸 (@basedamericana) July 22, 2026

Isn't that the truth?

Given how Hasan think America deserved 9/11, would it be too much of reach to say this is a trophy of some sort for him?? Deeply disturbing https://t.co/sjty9fpriJ — Tim (@trouble_man90) July 22, 2026

That's exactly what it is.

One thing we learned on 9/11 is that average, random Americans are capable of extraordinary courage.



This is foreign to Hasan, who whines like a bitch when his dog moves more than once in a 12-hour period, when his chat disagrees with him, when Sam Hyde trolls him, etc.



You… https://t.co/uXxJkIM1Yf — John Doyle (@JohnDoyle) July 22, 2026

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Hasan Piker is the opposite of those brave men and women who laid down their lives to help their neighbors. They were the very best of America.

This is like if a guy was being flown out to give endorsements for Conservative Politicians saying here is my new KKK memorabilia and Hitler mural. https://t.co/WOy4vtT9Tq — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) July 22, 2026

Yet, the Media won't make a peep.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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