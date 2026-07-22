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'America Deserved It' Streamer Hasan Piker Now Proudly Displays Framed Burning Twin Towers On Set

justmindy
justmindy | 9:55 AM on July 22, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

We speak often of Hasan Piker, Twitch Streamer and Nepo-Nephew of Cenk Uygur. Many times, he's said he believes America deserved 9/11.

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Hasan is the worst example of an anchor baby. He was born here and then he was whisked off to Istanbul, Turkey where he was reared to hate America. Then, when he was an adult, he came back to America to work for his P**S Uncle and now he spreads hate every day to disgruntled young Americans. What a world! 

Well, now he has new artwork on his set.

The Supreme Court should have ruled against birthright citizenship for no other reason than this guy exists.

Sad, but true.

Sure, pal.

Unfortunately, the Supreme Court made that impossible. He should definitely be on a watch list, though.

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He is currently campaigning with many Democrat candidates. He is often with Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. Will El-Sayed be asked if he agrees with this? Listen, we all know El-Sayed DOES agree, but will he at least lie and pretend he doesn't also hold that abhorrent view?

See, moderate Democrats say stuff like this, but they'll vote for the candidates Mamdani supports and who believe the same things Piker does.

Isn't that the truth?

That's exactly what it is.

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Hasan Piker is the opposite of those brave men and women who laid down their lives to help their neighbors. They were the very best of America.

Yet, the Media won't make a peep.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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